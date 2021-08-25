Party Planner: Your guide to upcoming Lincoln fundraising events

Sept. 12 – Bites, Bikes & Bison
This annual fundraiser for Friends of the Pioneers Park Nature Center is a family-friendly bike ride, which begins at 11:30 a.m. in scenic Pioneers Park. The ride takes cyclists down the Bison Trail and into downtown Lincoln, where food and drink specials await at several destinations such as White Elm Brewing, The Mill Coffee & Tea-Telegraph District, Saro Cider and The Hub Café. Riders can visit as many or as few stops as they like and in any order. Routes can range from 8 to 18 miles with an optional loop around the park at the beginning or end of the ride. For more details and to register, go to lnknaturecenter.org/bbb.
Sept. 12 – Tastes in the Tallgrass
Enjoy drinks and appetizers, a professionally created gourmet meal at tables outside on the prairie, live music, inspiring messages, and an auction of art and other surprises at this annual fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. at Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, 11700 SW 100th St., south of Denton, Nebraska. All proceeds help protect the tallgrass prairie and the Audubon Center’s education and conservation programs. To register, go to springcreekprairie.audubon.org or call 402-797-2301.
Sept. 19 – Harvest Moon Festival
The Asian Community and Cultural Center invites everyone to the Harvest Moon Festival, 4-7 p.m., at the Antelope Park bandshell, 2740 A St. Includes various cuisines, cultural activities, art performances, live music, lantern lighting and more. For details, visit lincolnasiancenter.org.
Sept. 21 – Inspire Awards
This seventh annual event honors excellence in women leaders throughout the Lincoln community. The awards ceremony includes lunch, a keynote speaker and award presentations in 12 categories at Embassy Suites, 1040 P St. Doors will open at 11 a.m., followed by the program at 11:30 a.m. For more information and tickets, contact Deanna Walz at 402-473-7161 or dwalz@journastar.com, or go to https://bit.ly/3k40UL7.
Sept. 21 – Southeast Kiwanis Club’s annual dinner
This annual fundraising dinner is set for 4:30-7 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St. Raising Cane's will prepare and Southeast Kiwanians will serve chicken fingers, sauce, coleslaw, garlic toast, cookies and beverages. A Kiwanis Store will be open with opportunities to help support the many Southeast Kiwanis programs that serve Lincoln's youth. Event tickets can be purchased from club members or at the door. Take-out orders will also be available, and gluten-free dinners can be arranged in advance by calling 402-314-1410.
Sept. 24-15 – Sip Nebraska Festival
The finest wines, craft beers and distilled spirits produced in Nebraska will once again be showcased at Sip Nebraska, which will return to Haymarket Park from 4-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and from 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. The event includes local bands, artisans, food vendors, tasting competitions and other activities. Sip Nebraska will again partner with A Warmer Day by collecting gently used winter coats, gloves, mittens and scarves to be distributed to underprivileged Nebraska children and families. For more details and tickets, visit sipnebraska.com and Sip Nebraska’s Facebook page.