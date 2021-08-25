Party Planner: Your guide to upcoming Lincoln fundraising events

Sept. 12 – Bites, Bikes & Bison

This annual fundraiser for Friends of the Pioneers Park Nature Center is a family-friendly bike ride, which begins at 11:30 a.m. in scenic Pioneers Park. The ride takes cyclists down the Bison Trail and into downtown Lincoln, where food and drink specials await at several destinations such as White Elm Brewing, The Mill Coffee & Tea-Telegraph District, Saro Cider and The Hub Café. Riders can visit as many or as few stops as they like and in any order. Routes can range from 8 to 18 miles with an optional loop around the park at the beginning or end of the ride. For more details and to register, go to lnknaturecenter.org/bbb.