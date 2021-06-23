Party Planner: Your guide to upcoming fundraising events in Lincoln

June 26 – Brews at the Zoo

Adults age 21 and over are invited to enjoy tasty craft beers and live music by the AM/FM band at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Taste craft beers from Zipline Brewery, Empyrean Ales, White Elm Brewing, Lucky Bucket Brewing and more. Brats and burgers will be available to purchase during the event. Tickets include admission and viewing the zoo’s 400 animals, including 40 endangered species, from 6-11 p.m., plus three drinks. Tickets are available at LincolnZoo.org or at the zoo. Additional upcoming Brews at the Zoo dates will be announced on the website and on Facebook.

June 26 - Kermes Hispanic Festival at Haymarket Park

Cristo Rey Parish and the Lincoln Saltdogs invite you to the annual Kermes Hispanic Festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Haymarket Park. Enjoy ethnic food, games, live entertainment, and the game between the Lincoln Saltdogs and the Kansas City Monarchs. Entry to the festival and the game is only $4 (children under 6 are free). Raffle includes a grand prize of $10,000 (raffle tickets $20 each). Proceeds will benefit youth services. Tickets to the raffle and the game can be purchased in advance at the Cristo Rey Church office, 4221 J St., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

July 17 – WingFest