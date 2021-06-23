Party Planner: Your guide to upcoming fundraising events in Lincoln

June 26 – Brews at the Zoo
Adults age 21 and over are invited to enjoy tasty craft beers and live music by the AM/FM band at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Taste craft beers from Zipline Brewery, Empyrean Ales, White Elm Brewing, Lucky Bucket Brewing and more. Brats and burgers will be available to purchase during the event. Tickets include admission and viewing the zoo’s 400 animals, including 40 endangered species, from 6-11 p.m., plus three drinks. Tickets are available at LincolnZoo.org or at the zoo. Additional upcoming Brews at the Zoo dates will be announced on the website and on Facebook.
June 26 - Kermes Hispanic Festival at Haymarket Park
Cristo Rey Parish and the Lincoln Saltdogs invite you to the annual Kermes Hispanic Festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Haymarket Park. Enjoy ethnic food, games, live entertainment, and the game between the Lincoln Saltdogs and the Kansas City Monarchs. Entry to the festival and the game is only $4 (children under 6 are free). Raffle includes a grand prize of $10,000 (raffle tickets $20 each). Proceeds will benefit youth services. Tickets to the raffle and the game can be purchased in advance at the Cristo Rey Church office, 4221 J St., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
July 17 – WingFest
The fourth annual WingFest, brought to you by United Way’s Emerging Leaders United group, will take place from 5-8 p.m. at the Railyard. This event will benefit creative learning spaces (outdoor classrooms) for United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County’s “Engage.Empower.Graduate” funded schools. A ticket gets you entry into the event and 14 wings. After sampling all of the wings, you can vote for your favorite to be crowned People’s Choice best wing. A Judges’ Choice best wing will also be chosen. For more details and tickets, visit wingfestlincoln.com.
July 24 - Family Skate Night for BackPack program
This family event will take place from 5:15-7:15 p.m. at the John Breslow Ice Hockey Center, 433 V St. The cost of $5 per person (maximum $20 per family) includes skates, ice time, pizza, cookies, face painting, balloon hats and other activities. All proceeds go to the Lincoln Food Bank's BackPack program. Non-perishable food item donations will also be accepted for the Food Bank.
July 25 – Wine & Howl
Lincoln Animal Ambassadors’ 13th annual Wine & Howl fundraiser will feature wine tasting, food, live music, vendor exhibits, gift raffles, Rescue Roundups of adoptable dogs and more, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Deer Springs Winery, 162nd and Adams streets. Leashed dogs are welcome; bring a blanket or lawn chair. Suggested donation $10/person. For more details, visit lincolnanimalambassadors.org.
Aug. 9 – Annual golf benefit for Clinic with a Heart
Mark your calendar for this annual golf tournament fundraiser at Hillcrest Country Club, 9401 East O St. Registration will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at noon. To register or for event sponsorship information, contact Julie Forsman at julie@clinicwithaheart.org.