Party Planner: Your guide to upcoming fundraising events in Lincoln

Nov. 27 – Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival

Today, Nov. 27, the People’s City Mission will host the final day of the 12th annual Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival at Gateway Mall. As the Mission’s largest community event and fundraiser, Starry Nights presents 16 elaborate, designer-decorated Christmas trees sponsored by local businesses and churches. It also includes a Christmas Market with designer-decorated wreaths, door hangers and small trees, a whimsical selfie station, Letters to Santa station and live entertainment. A Be Kind Tree offers ornaments for sale to raise funds for practical needs of the homeless. Admission is free.

Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 – Heritage League’s 50th Holiday of Trees

The Heritage League Women’s Club will present this event at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd., on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Thursday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. The event will include 15 beautiful trees decorated by community members and organizations, live performances by local musicians, Mrs. Santa, a raffle, an Attic Treasures with gently used items, a pantry with baked goods and a café for lunch, homemade pies and coffee. Proceeds will benefit CHI St. Elizabeth Foundation’s Burn Unit Fund – the same fund that Heritage League members chose for the first Holiday of Trees in 1972. No admission fee or ticket needed, but freewill donations are requested.

Dec. 3 – Breakfast with Santa

Breakfast with Santa will return to the Haymarket District on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8-11 a.m. at The Courtyard Marriott, Eighth and R streets. Buzzard Billy’s will serve a hot breakfast with coffee by The Mill. There will be Selfies with Santa and a coloring contest with a grand prize of a $50 Downtown Lincoln gift card. Kids, remember to bring your letters to Santa to drop in his mailbox! Tickets are $12 for ages 5 and up, and admission is free for children ages 4 and under. Tickets are available online at https://one.bidpal.net/haymarketlnk.