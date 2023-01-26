Party Planner: Your guide to upcoming events on the Lincoln fundraising scene

Feb. 4 – Viva Lied Vegas

Experience the excitement of Vegas without leaving Lincoln. Friends of Lied members have planned a new Vegas-inspired fundraising event, Viva Lied Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Lied Center for Performing Arts to celebrate the Lied Center’s Las Vegas roots. Four stages of live entertainment are planned. Enjoy a martini on the Main Stage to the smooth sounds of jazz performed by Kathy Morrow and No Limit, eat your heart out with Elvis (Joseph Hall) in the Commons, or shake your bootie to a high-octane dance band (The 402 Band and the I-80 Horns) in the Carson Theater. Then, visit the High Roller Lounge and be serenaded by Sinatra (Bobby Gadoury) while you try your hand at blackjack, craps, roulette and more. Wear your favorite Vegas nightlife attire! For more information or tickets, go to www.liedcenter.org/vegas or contact Amy Ossian at aossian2@unl.edu or 402-472-4704.

Feb. 24 – Russ’s Wine and Food Experience

Russ's Wine and Food Experience, a fundraiser for the Lincoln Community Playhouse, will return Friday, Feb. 24, from 5-8 p.m. at Embassy Suites, 1040 P St. In addition to Main Ballroom tickets, a limited number of Reserve Room tickets, which grant access to an additional tier of wines to sample and an exclusive buffet provided by Russ’s Market, are available. More information and tickets are available at the Playhouse or at https://bit.ly/3WasNSt.

Feb. 25 – Team Jack Gala

Alex Smith, former NFL quarterback and current ESPN sports analyst, will be the keynote speaker at the 10th annual Team Jack Gala presented by Fat Brain Toys on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. The Team Jack Gala celebrates the families affected by childhood brain cancer and raises research funds and awareness for the disease. After suffering a life-threatening injury to his right leg that nearly resulted in amputation, Smith's return to the field is regarded as one of the most iconic moments in football history. Smith would complete his comeback in October of the 2020 season and go on to appear in eight games. His determination and success earned him the NFL Comeback Player of the Year honor. The event begins at 5 p.m. with a VIP reception/social hour, followed by the dinner and program at 6:30 p.m. For more details and tickets, go to https://give.teamjackfoundation.org.

March 4 – Mardi Gras Gala for Heartland Cancer Foundation

The eighth annual Mardi Gras Gala, “Let the Good Times Roll,” will take place Saturday, March 4, at the Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St., to support local cancer patients. This is the Heartland Cancer Foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The evening will include interactive audience entertainment (music bingo, anyone?), a silent auction, live auction, bourbon pull, delicious food and a Mardi Gras flair. To learn more and reserve your table or tickets, go to https://one.bidpal.net/hcfmardigras2023/welcome.