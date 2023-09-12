Sept. 30 – Harvest Moon Festival

The Asian Community and Cultural Center invites everyone to the 2023 Harvest Moon Festival, which will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Antelope Park Bandshell, 1630 Memorial Drive. The event will include lantern lighting, Asian cuisine, cultural performances, live music, activities and games. The center supports the Lincoln community and the various cultures it encompasses, including refugees and immigrants in Lincoln. For more information, see www.lincolnasiancenter.org.

Oct. 6 – A Night for Hope

The Hope Venture, a Lincoln nonprofit organization that helps people in Asia and Africa through education and health projects, will host its biggest event of the year, A Night for Hope, at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at the Rococo Theatre, 140 N. 14th St. The event combines live music from local artists with stories from around the world. This year, the event will raise money for a project that will empower women in Uganda. For tickets, go to https://thehopeventure.org/nightforhope.

Oct. 8 – CROP Hunger Walk

The 1.5-mile CROP Hunger Walk will start and end at Bethany Christian Church, 1645 N. Cotner Blvd., on Sunday, Oct. 8. Registration will begin at 1 p.m., and the walk will start at 1:30 p.m. The route is handicapped accessible, and pets on leashes are welcome. A virtual walk can be done any time before Oct. 8. For those who would prefer not to walk, Hickman Presbyterian Church will once again host a Dinner Out from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with a freewill offering. Reserve meals by emailing Kelli Ten Hulzen at zalkfamily@gmail.com or calling 402-416-2004 by Oct. 1. The CROP Walk is sponsored by Church World Service, whose theme this year is Building Global Resilience. To register and/or donate, go to www.crophungerwalk.org/lincoln. For additional information, email minniemouse104@windstream.net.

Oct. 10 – Author to speak at Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities

Lincoln-based Humanities Nebraska will present the 28th annual Governor's Lecture in the Humanities Tuesday, Oct. 10. The event will begin with a 5:30 p.m. reception and dinner, followed at 7:30 p.m. by a presentation of the Sower Award and a free public lecture by New York Times bestselling author Amor Towles titled “From Moscow to the Lincoln Highway: An Evening with Amor Towles.” This year’s event will take place at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha. The benefit dinner that precedes the free lecture will raise funds for Humanities Nebraska’s statewide programs. See more details at https://humanitiesnebraska.org/governors-lecture or call 402-474-2131.

Oct. 24 – Comedy Night fundraiser for Youth for Christ

Multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee and Billboard award winner Larry the Cable guy, aka Dan Whitney, will be the special guest at this year’s Comedy Night fundraiser for Youth for Christ at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Christ Place Church, 1111 Old Cheney Rd. Proceeds will support Youth for Christ’s programs – Campus Life, Parent Life, and Juvenile Justice Ministry – which serve teens in and around Lincoln. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit YFCLincoln.org.

Oct. 27 – Sing from the Heart

Explore the power of words and music combined at this year’s Sing from the Heart charity fundraiser and dessert concert, which will feature Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason and the First Presbyterian Choir at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. Funds raised will benefit ECHO Collective, a nonprofit that connects and empowers refugee and immigrant women by providing opportunities for personal growth and building cross-cultural relationships in a nurturing environment. For event tickets, go to https://fpclincoln.org/event/sing-from-the-heart.