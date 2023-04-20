April 26 – Whitman to speak at Madonna’s Dish and Bloom benefit

Author, magazine editor, frequent “Today Show” guest and lifestyle influencer Kimberly Schlegel Whitman will speak at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals’ Dish and Bloom fundraising luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St. With a talent for making the ordinary extraordinary, the Dallas native has used her original and clever take on parties to launch business ventures that create memorable celebrations. Schlegel Whitman is the editor-at-large for “Southern Living” and recently collaborated with Antonio Melani to create a clothing collection for Dillard’s.

The luncheon also will feature a Madonna patient’s story and a pop-up market with creative decorating and gift ideas. For more information or to register for the luncheon, go to https://one.bidpal.net/dishandbloom2023/welcome or contact the Madonna Foundation at 402-413-4777.

April 30 — Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration

The Asian Community and Cultural Center invites everyone to the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, in the Lancaster Event Center’s Lincoln Room, 84th and Havelock Avenue. The event will include an exhibition of 10-12 cultures, traditional performances, cultural activities, games, live music, Asian cuisine tasting, free health screenings and more. This event honors the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to the U.S. By supporting this event, you help refugees and immigrants in Lincoln. For more information, visit www.lincolnasiancenter.org.

May 6 – Cystic Fibrosis Great Strides walk

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will host its annual Great Strides walk from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 6, in Antelope Park, starting at the bandshell. This year will be the first time the Lincoln CF community comes together without COVID-19 restrictions since 2019. CF is a genetic disease that affects the lungs and pancreas. The foundation focuses on developing a cure and providing all people with CF the opportunity to lead long, fulfilling lives. The day will involve a 1-mile walk, games, live music and food. For more details, see www.cff.org/chapters/nebraska-chapter/events

May 21 – Tails ‘n Trails Pet Festival

This annual pet festival and fundraiser for the Capital Humane Society will take place from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Glacial Till Vineyard, 344 S. Second Rd., Palmyra, Nebraska, east of Lincoln. Bring a lawn chair to sit back, relax, and listen to some great music. The event will also include local food trucks, games for pets and people, contests, demonstrations, photo opportunities, face painting, raffle prizes, vendors in the flea-less market, a bounce house and more. For more information and to register, go to https://secure.qgiv.com/event/tailstrails2023.

June 2 – Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run

SCIP’s annual “Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run” will take place Friday, June 2, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Antelope Park, located by the enclosed shelter. This fundraising event for School Community Intervention & Prevention (SCIP) includes family-friendly booths and activities sponsored by local nonprofits, prize drawings, food, a photo booth (new this year) and a 1-mile Fun Run. Participation in the event and Fun Run is free; pre-registration for the Fun Run is required. To learn more and register for the event, go to https://www.raceregister.net/event/fa763d60-a197-11ed-b244-4fc61cfcb7af.

June 8 – Feeding the Soul of the City

The annual Feeding the Soul of the City fundraising dinner for Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach is set for Thursday, June 8, at the Scottish Rite Ballroom, 332 Centennial Mall South. Matt Talbot will also recognize volunteers who go above and beyond through Compassion in Action awards. Event sponsorship options are still available. Your sponsorship allows Matt Talbot to continue feeding the souls of hundreds of individuals and families challenged with homelessness and poverty who pass through Matt Talbot’s open doors every day. To learn more about this event, visit mtko.org/events or contact Jenn Boettcher at jenn.boettcher@mtko.org or 402-817-0615.