Party Planner: upcoming Lincoln fundraising events

June 24 – Amazing Chase for St. Monica’s

This 16th annual fundraiser for St. Monica’s will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, at the Indian Center, 1100 Military Road. Teams of four will search for secret locations around town where they’ll perform zany challenges. Each team designates a “Beauty,” a “Brain,” a “Belly” and a “Brawn” for a variety of individual and team activities. These Amazing Chasers compete to find and complete all of the challenges and to win prizes. Funds raised in the Amazing Chase provide substance use disorder and mental health services to women in need in our community, as well as support services for their families. For more information on the Amazing Chase and to register, visit www.stmonicas.com/amazingchase.

July 9 – Team Jack Golf Classic

The Team Jack Golf Classic is coming to Wilderness Ridge, 1800 Wilderness Woods Place, Saturday, July 9, with player check-in and breakfast available at 8:30 a.m. and a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start with a shamble format. An awards ceremony and reception with a silent auction will follow at 4 p.m. This event is hosted by a group of former Husker football players including Rex Burkhead, Kenny Bell, Austin Allen, Brandon Reilly, Jared Crick, Spencer Long, Jeremiah Sirles, Brent Qvale, Quincy Enunwa and Josh Mitchell. Each foursome will golf with a former or current Nebraska Football player and have an opportunity to win $25,000 in the Hole-In-One contest. All proceeds benefit childhood brain cancer research through the Team Jack Foundation. For more details and to register, go to https://give.teamjackfoundation.org/event/team-jack-golf-classic/e401385.

July 16 and 30 – Brews at the Zoo

Adults age 21 and over can enjoy craft beers and live music by The 402 band Saturday, July 16, from 6-11 p.m. at Brews at the Zoo at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. The event will include craft beers from Zipline Brewery, Empyrean Ales, White Elm Brewing, Lucky Bucket Brewing and more. Brats and burgers will be available to purchase. Tickets include admission and viewing the zoo’s 400 animals after hours, live music and three drinks (your choice of beer or soda). Tickets are available at www.LincolnZoo.org or at the zoo. Additional upcoming Brews at the Zoo event dates and bands that will perform are July 30 (Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal) and Sept. 10 (AM/FM). See the zoo's website and Facebook page for more details and updates.

