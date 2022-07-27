Party Planner: upcoming Lincoln fundraising events

July 30, Aug. 20 and Sept. 10 – Brews at the Zoo

Adults age 21 and over can enjoy craft beers and live music by Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal Saturday, July 30, from 6-11 p.m. at Brews at the Zoo at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. The event will include craft beers from Zipline Brewery, Empyrean Ales, White Elm Brewing, Lucky Bucket Brewing and more. Brats and burgers will be available to purchase. Tickets include admission and viewing the zoo’s 400 animals after hours, live music and three drinks (your choice of beer or soda). Tickets are available at www.LincolnZoo.org or at the zoo. Additional Brews at the Zoo events are coming up Saturday, Aug. 20, with live entertainment by The Wildwoods, and Saturday, Sept. 10, with live music by AM/FM. See the zoo's website and Facebook page for more details and updates.

Aug. 6 – WingFest benefit for United Way

Taste wings from 12 local restaurants, all competing for the title of “Lincoln’s Best Wing,” from 5-8 p.m. outdoors at Haymarket Park. All proceeds support enhancing classrooms and other spaces for children to make learning easier and better in Lincoln and Lancaster County. WingFest is coordinated by United Way’s Emerging Leaders United, which consists of young leaders in their 20s, 30s and 40s who make an annual gift of $500 or more to United Way’s “ENGAGE.EMPLOWER.GRADUATE.” initiative. For more details and tickets, go to wingfestlincoln.com.

Aug. 19 – Bridges to Hope benefit concert

A “Second Chances Matter” concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Christ Lincoln Church, 4325 Sumner St., with a freewill offering to benefit Bridges of Hope. This nonprofit organization provides services to men and women who have been released from incarceration (reentrants) and are reintegrating back to society. The concert will include keynote speaker Chef Brandon Chrostowski, an American chef, restaurateur, and politician from Cleveland, Ohio, and Nashville Country/Christian musician Ben Fuller. The concert will also include a video with testimonies from reentrants who have benefited from services provided by Bridges to Hope. The concert will be accessible virtually as well. If you have questions, contact Rhonda Mattingly at rhonda@bridgestohopene.org or 402-420-5696.

Sept. 10 – Art in the Garden

For the 10th consecutive year, Noyes Art Gallery will host Art in the Garden at Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens, located on the southwest corner of 27th and D streets. The 2022 event is set for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. with no rain date. Garden designers Steve Nosal and Alice Reed have created an “Alice in Wonderland” theme for the look of the garden. In addition to the beautiful plantings, you’ll find artwork of all media and styles including sculpture, pottery, watercolors, oil paintings, photography, silk scarves, steam punk art, assemblage art and more. The artwork will be for sale. This is a free community event with free parking across the street. Activities will include live music and food vendors. For more information, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.