Party Planner: upcoming Lincoln fundraising events

May 14 – Holy Trinity Arts Festival

This inaugural festival will take place at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 6001 A St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities will include visual artists’ booths, performing artists, a floral arts design presentation, food vendors and a brewery. Twenty local artists will exhibit painting, wood crafting, jewelry, metal sculpture, photography and more. Kids’ events are also planned. The festival is free and open to the public. For more details, go to www.holytrinityartsfestival.com and follow the Holy Trinity Arts Festival on Facebook.

May 19 – ‘Around the World’ Gala

This seventh annual fundraiser for GIRLPowR will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. at the DelRay 817 in the Haymarket. The evening will include ethnic heavy hors d'oeuvres from Stur 22 and other restaurants, a cash bar, cultural performances, live music, and DJ Kef will mix African, Caribbean and Latin tunes. Ava Thomas, Lincoln Journal Star president and publisher, is the emcee, and GIRLPowR participants will give testimonials. Proceeds will support GIRLPowR’s programs in Lincoln and Nicaragua, and will help support its new program in Jamaica. For more details and tickets, visit www.girlpowr.org/fundraiser-.

May 20 – City Impact 25-Year Celebration

City Impact will celebrate 25 years of impact in Lincoln and beyond from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Impact/Peter Pan Park, 1035 N. 33rd St. Since 1997, City Impact has walked with under-resourced youth in Lincoln, launching leaders into our community. City Impact students, alumni, families and supporters are invited to attend and celebrate with music, food trucks and activities. For more details, visit https://cityimpact.org or City Impact’s Facebook page.

May 21 – Junior League Centennial Gala

The Junior League of Lincoln will celebrate 100 years of community development, voluntarism and empowering female leaders at a gala for all community members at the Cornhusker Marriott. Event check-in begins at 5:15 p.m. followed by dinner, drinks, dancing, raffles and games. Keynote speaker is Stephanie Land, author of "Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive," the inspiration for the award-winning Netflix series, "Maid." For more details and tickets, visit https://JLLGIVE.givesmart.com.

May 26 – Give to Lincoln Day

Coordinated by the Lincoln Community Foundation, Give to Lincoln Day encourages everyone in Lincoln to contribute to the nonprofit organizations critical to the care, support and spirit of our great city. From May 1-26, every donation makes a bigger impact because participating nonprofits also receive a proportional share of a $500,000 match fund made possible by LCF and generous sponsors. Give online at GiveToLincoln.com or via check at Presenting Sponsor West Gate Bank’s Lincoln locations.

June 3 – Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run

This annual event, which benefits School Community Intervention and Prevention (SCIP), will take place at Antelope Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Visit booths and participate in activities sponsored by local nonprofits, then join in a 1-mile Fun Run throughout the park. Due to generous sponsor support, participation in the Fun Run is free this year. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers. Kids under age 9 must be accompanied by an adult. To register in advance and for more details, visit www.scipnebraska.com or call 402-327-6843.

June 9 – Feeding the Soul of the City

This event is the largest fundraiser of the year for Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach. Volunteers who go above and beyond will be celebrated and recognized with "Compassion in Action" awards at the Country Club of Lincoln. The event features live and silent auctions as well as dinner. For more details, visit www.mtko.org/events/events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0