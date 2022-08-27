Party Planner: upcoming Lincoln fundraising events

Sept. 10 – Harvest Moon Festival

The Asian Community and Cultural Center invites everyone to the 2022 Harvest Moon Festival, which will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Antelope Park Bandshell, 1630 Memorial Drive. The event will include lantern lighting, multi-ethnic cuisine, cultural performances, live traditional music, fun activities/games, health screenings and more. The Asian Community and Cultural Center supports the Lincoln community and the various cultures it encompasses, including refugees and immigrants in Lincoln. For more information, see www.lincolnasiancenter.org.

Sept. 10 – Brews at the Zoo

Adults age 21 and over can enjoy craft beers and live music by the AM/FM band Saturday, Sept. 10, from 6-11 p.m. at the final Brews at the Zoo of 2022 at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. The event will include local craft beers and ciders. Brats and burgers will be available to purchase. Tickets include admission and viewing the zoo’s 400 animals after hours, live music and three drinks (your choice of beer or soda). Tickets are available at www.LincolnZoo.org or at the zoo. See the zoo's website and Facebook page for more details and updates.

Sept. 12 – Heartland Cancer Foundation golf event

Tee off for local cancer patients at the 10th annual Heartland Classic Mixer with registration at 10 a.m. and a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Firethorn Golf Club, 9301 Firethorn Lane. This fundraiser will include an 18-hole scramble with teams of four plus burgers, awards and a raffle after golf. For more details and to purchase tickets or make a donation, go to www.heartlandcancerfoundation.org/heartland-classic-mixer.html.

Sept. 18 – Tails ‘N Trails Pet Walk and Festival

This year's annual Tails 'N Trails Pet Walk and Festival will take place from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Glacial Till Winery, 344 S. Second Road in Palmyra. Bring your family out for food trucks, wine, live music, games and more. For more details and to register, see www.capitalhumanesociety.org/news-events.

Sept. 18 – Tastes in the Tallgrass

This annual fundraiser will take place from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, on the prairie at the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, located south of Denton at 11700 SW 100th St. The event includes drinks and appetizers, a professionally created gourmet meal and an auction of art and other surprises. All proceeds help protect the tallgrass prairie and support the programs and happenings at Spring Creek Prairie. For more details and tickets, visit https://springcreek.audubon.org/.

Sept. 28 – Author to speak at Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities

Humanities Nebraska will present the 27th annual Governor's Lecture in the Humanities at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, with New York Times bestselling author Candice Millard speaking at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Millard’s lecture, "A Clear and Steady Eye: Storytelling and Our Shared History," is free and open to the public. The benefit dinner that precedes the free lecture raises funds for Humanities Nebraska’s statewide programs. Free lecture tickets are available through the Lied Center by calling 402-472-4747. Sponsorships and tickets to the benefit reception and dinner at the Embassy Suites hotel are available through Humanities Nebraska at www.HumanitiesNebraska.org or by calling 402-474-2131.