Sept. 9 – Amazing Chase for St. Monica’s

This 17th annual fundraiser for St. Monica’s will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. starting at St. Monica’s main location, 120 Wedgewood Dr. Teams of four will search for secret locations around town where they’ll perform zany challenges. Each team designates a Beauty, a Brain, a Belly and a Brawn for a variety of individual and team activities. These Amazing Chasers will compete to find and complete all of the challenges and win prizes. Funds raised in the Amazing Chase provide substance use disorder and mental health services to women in need in our community, as well as support services for their families. For more information on the Amazing Chase and to register, visit www.stmonicas.com/amazing-chase.

Sept. 9 – Art in the Garden ‘Magical Mystery Tour’

Noyes Art Gallery will host the 11th annual Art in the Garden at Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens, 27th and D streets, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. See more details on page 9.

Sept. 11 – Heartland Golf Classic at Firethorn

Tee off for local cancer patients at the 11th annual Heartland Classic Mixer with registration at 10 a.m. and a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Firethorn Golf Club, 9301 Firethorn Lane. This fundraiser will include an 18-hole scramble with teams of four plus burgers, awards and a raffle after golf. For more details and to purchase tickets or make a donation, go to www.heartlandcancerfoundation.org/heartland-golf-classic.html.

Sept. 17 – Tastes in the Tallgrass

This annual fundraiser will take place from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, on the prairie at the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, located south of Denton at 11700 SW 100th St. The event includes drinks and appetizers, a professionally created gourmet meal and an auction of art and other surprises. All proceeds help protect the tallgrass prairie and support the programs and happenings at Spring Creek Prairie. For more details and tickets, visit https://springcreek.audubon.org.

Sept. 25 – Clinic with a Heart Golf Tournament

This year’s golf tournament fundraiser for Clinic with a Heart will begin with registration at 11 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at noon Monday, Sept. 25, at Hillcrest Country Club, 9401 East O St. All proceeds will go directly to providing free medical services to those in our community who are uninsured or underinsured. To register or for event sponsorship information, contact Julie Forsman at julie@clinicwithaheart.org.

Sept. 30 – Harvest Moon Festival

The Asian Community and Cultural Center invites everyone to the 2023 Harvest Moon Festival, which will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Antelope Park Bandshell, 1630 Memorial Drive. The event will include lantern lighting, Asian cuisine, cultural performances, live music, activities and games. The Center supports the Lincoln community and the various cultures it encompasses, including refugees and immigrants in Lincoln. For more information, see www.lincolnasiancenter.org.

Oct. 10 – Author to speak at Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities

Lincoln-based Humanities Nebraska will present the 28th annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The event will begin with a 5:30 p.m. reception and dinner, followed at 7:30 p.m. by a presentation of the Sower Award and a free public lecture by New York Times bestselling author Amor Towles titled “From Moscow to the Lincoln Highway: An Evening with Amor Towles.” This year’s event will take place at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha. The benefit dinner that precedes the free lecture will raise funds for Humanities Nebraska’s statewide programs. See more details at https://humanitiesnebraska.org/governors-lecture or call 402-474-2131.