Party Planner: Upcoming fundraising events in Lincoln

Nov. 6 – ‘Tis the Season Holiday Market

Creative Collabs will host a nonprofit fundraising vendor event, ‘Tis the Season Holiday Market, on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Temple, 332 Centennial Mall South. The event will host 30-40 local women-owned, small businesses and will include food trucks, free photos with Santa and high school choir carolers. All admission ticket sales will be donated to the nonprofit Catholic Social Services.

Nov. 23-27 – Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival

The People’s City Mission will present the 12th annual Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival Nov. 23, 25, 26 and 27 at Gateway Mall. As the Mission’s largest community event and fundraiser, Starry Nights will present 16 elaborate, designer-decorated Christmas trees sponsored by local business and churches. It will also include a Christmas Market with designer-decorated wreaths, door hangers and small trees, a whimsical selfie station, Letters to Santa station and live entertainment. A Be Kind Tree will offer ornaments for sale to raise funds for practical needs of the homeless. Admission is free. For more information, see @starrynightslincoln on Facebook.

Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 – Heritage League’s 50th annual Holiday of Trees

The Heritage League Women’s Club will present this event at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd., on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Thursday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. The event will include 15 beautiful trees decorated by community members and organizations, live performances by local musicians, Mrs. Santa, a raffle, an Attic Treasures with gently used items, a pantry with baked goods and a café for lunch, homemade pies and coffee. There will be a 50th year golden tree and a 1972 themed tree. Proceeds will benefit CHI St. Elizabeth Foundation’s Burn Unit Fund – the same fund that Heritage League members chose for the first Holiday of Trees in 1972. No admission fee or ticket needed, but freewill donations are requested.