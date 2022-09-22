Party Planner: Lincoln fundraising events

Sept. 29 – Lover of Light fundraiser for White Cane Foundation

The nonprofit White Cane Foundation will host its annual Lover of the Light fundraising event Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Talent Plus. The event will feature hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, beer and wine, brief presentations, fun and fellowship. For more details and to register, visit www.thewhitecanefoundation.org.

Oct. 2 – Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Haymarket Park

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. The Lincoln walk begins Sunday, Oct. 2, with an 11:30 a.m. ceremony and noon walk at Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive. Walk for a loved one, friend or family member. Register at https://bit.ly/3qvxGbk.

Oct. 9 – CROP Hunger Walk

The 53rd annual CROP Hunger Walk, a nationwide movement sponsored by Church World Service to raise funds to end hunger and poverty around the U.S. and the world, will begin and end at Bethany Christian Church, 1645 N. Cotner Blvd. Registration will begin at 1 p.m., and the 3-mile walk starts at 1:30 p.m. The route is handicap accessible, and pets on leashes are welcome. A virtual walk can be done anytime before the walk date. For more details and to register, go to https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2022/event/lincolnne.

Oct. 9 – Safe Quarters benefit for Friendship Home

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Safe Quarters, an event that raises awareness and funds for Friendship Home, a shelter for survivors of domestic violence. On Sunday, Oct. 9, Friendship Home will host its first live event in three years. Hundreds of volunteers will canvass our community, spreading awareness and asking for support. To learn more or to sign up to help, go to www.friendshiphome.org. If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, call Friendship Home’s crisis line at 402-437-9302 anytime day or night.