One Thread Project raises $20K, celebrates 7 years in Congo

One Thread Project, a nonprofit organization founded by Lincolnites Amy Williams and Suzanne Campbell, raised $20,000 at its annual “Threading Hope” fundraising event Sept. 14 at the Country Club of Lincoln.

“Because of these generous contributions, One Thread Project will continue to have the best staff to grow our students and the best facilities for our students to learn and grow as entrepreneurs,” said Williams, One Thread co-founder and executive director. “The lives of our students will continue to be changed through education and also hope for their future.”

Since 2015, One Thread Project has served women and children in Congo through vocational sewing and entrepreneurship classes. Since then, over 300 women have walked through the classroom doors, 125 women have graduated with a sewing certificate and their own sewing machine, and 10 businesses have been launched by their Ambassador students.

The recent fundraiser featured photos of current and past students, a mock “market” set up for supporters to see and feel Congo, and a “Year in Review” presentation by Williams and Campbell. The presentation noted key successes of the past year, including a story from one of the Young Scholars participants at One Thread Project. Young Scholars is the organization’s tuition and school support program that supports the children of One Thread Project students.

“When our supporters donate to Young Scholars, they are helping eliminate another barrier that might prevent one of our women from being able to attend classes with One Thread Project,” said Campbell.

This year’s event was particularly special for the organization as it recently obtained 501©(3) status as a nonprofit organization.

“The event was a wonderful way to introduce our incredible board of directors while celebrating our recent nonprofit classification,” said Williams.

To learn more about One Thread Project and its work to empower women and children in Congo with vocational sewing training, go to www.onethreadproject.org and follow @onethreadproject.