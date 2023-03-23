Make-A-Wish Nebraska celebrated its 40th anniversary Feb. 18 at its annual Wish Ball gala at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Lincoln with the theme Wishes Are Forever. Thanks to generous sponsors and Wish Ball attendees, the event raised over $200,000 to help grant local wishes.

During the event, Make-A-Wish Nebraska shared some amazing wish stories, and attendees were able to help give local wish kids hope for a better tomorrow by donating and bidding on auction items throughout the evening.

Melissa Davis-Schmit, Lincoln regional director at Make-A-Wish Nebraska, shared with attendees that in March 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Make-A-Wish made the difficult decision to pause granting wishes that involve travel to protect the safety and health of wish kids and their families. However, it did not stop granting wishes. Make-A-Wish continued to grant non-travel wishes like campers, hot tubs, room redos, playhouses, shopping sprees and play structures, she said.

Travel restrictions for wishes have been lifted, but Make-A-Wish Nebraska now has more wishes waiting to be granted than ever before. That means donor support is more important than ever. Events like Wish Ball help ensure Make-A-Wish’s mission to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses will continue.

“We are so grateful to everyone who attended Wish Ball and helped us celebrate our 40th anniversary,” said Davis-Schmit. “When a wish is granted, it is more than just a moment in time. A wish forever renews emotional strength and restores hope for a lifetime. Wishes are important, and we are thankful to everyone who has supported our mission and our wish kids for the past 40 years. We look forward to continuing to grant wishes for many years to come.”

The evening was emceed by Christine Weeks, CEO, and Sean Flattery, creative director, both of Eleanor Creative.

About Make-A-Wish Nebraska

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Its staff members and supporters are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows that children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness.

Throughout 2023, Make-A-Wish Nebraska will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of its founding. Thanks to local community support, Make-A-Wish Nebraska has granted more than 3,000 wishes across the state over the past 40 years. On average, the nonprofit grants from 115 to 120 wishes per year. For more information about Make-A-Wish Nebraska, visit www.wish.org/nebraska.