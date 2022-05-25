LUXe Party & Art Auction celebrates 45 years of LUX Center for the Arts

The LUX Center for the Arts, together with over 330 community members, celebrated a record fundraiser for art and arts education April 9 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.

The annual LUXe Party & Art Auction helps raise critical funds for LUX's education, exhibition, artist-in-residence and outreach programs. Over 100 local, regional and national artists contributed artwork this year to be auctioned off to help support the center’s programs, which provide accessible art experiences to all members of the community.

More than $187,000 was raised through artwork sales, sponsorships, donations and tickets sales, with approximately $47,000 in commissions paid directly to participating artists.

The LUX recognized Lee and Debbie Stuart with the 2022 LUX Art Champion award, which goes to individuals who have been champions of art in our community and of the LUX Center for the Arts. Champion award recipients show exemplary leadership in sponsoring, championing and celebrating art in Lincoln.

Margaret Berry received the 2022 LUX Community Art Award, which goes to an individual who has been a community leader who champions arts education, public art and increased arts events in our community spaces.

Meredith Nelson, a LUX Art Academy Graduate in 2021, received special recognition.

The LUX also expressed thanks to its community sponsors for making this year’s LUXe Party & Art Auction possible:

Presenting Sponsor: Rhonda Seacrest.

Platinum Sponsors: Lee and Debbie Stuart, Sue and Tom Tallman, and the UNANIMOUS marketing agency.

Gold Gallery Sponsors: Assurity, Cline Williams, David Clark Framing, Geoff and Kristen Cline, i3 Bank, Ken and Liz Koop, Rivers Metal Products, Union Bank & Trust, White Development Co. and Woods Aitken.

Table Sponsors: Ameritas, Archi+ETC, Berry Law Firm, Charlie Proper Interiors, Karen and Robert Duncan, INSPRO Insurance, Iron Brush Tattoo, Pam Manske, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Nelnet, Omaha Steaks, the Pansing Brooks family, Phil and Roseann Perry, Doug and Kylee Roberts, Alex and Michael Roth, Sandhills Publishing, Sandi Stewart and Valentino's.

Partner Sponsors: Bison Inc., DuTeau Chevrolet Subaru, Adam and Andrea Letheby, Pinnacle Bank, Warren Cradduck Framing, West Gate Bank, Laura and Doug Winjum, and Marc Bohn.

Special thanks were also given to the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, Elite Event Rentals, Super Saver, Kate Martin, DJ Spencer Munson, Tom Bassett (auctioneer) and Charley Friedman (color commentator).

