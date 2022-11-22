Lincoln Literacy marks 50th anniversary with gala event

More than 250 guests attended Lincoln Literacy’s 50th Anniversary Gala at The Gala, 2602 Park Blvd., raising $50,000 to support the classes Lincoln Literacy offers free of charge to local immigrant, refugee and basic skills students.

The evening included remarks by two Lincoln Literacy students, Artemio Zevala and Nigora Aminova, who recounted how Lincoln Literacy positively impacted their lives. Zavala emigrated to the U.S. and became a Lincoln Literacy student in 2008. Today, he runs a successful business, AZ Construction.

Aminova sought refuge in Lincoln from persecution in Tajikistan. In 2019, she successfully completed Lincoln Literacy’s CNA Prep class and is now employed as a CNA at Bryan West’s neonatal ward.

Seck becomes executive director

To conclude the Gala, Clay Naff introduced his successor, Lincoln Literacy’s new Executive Director Bryan Seck.

“Nothing in my life has been as meaningful and so deeply satisfying as serving at Lincoln Literacy,” said Naff. “From the board members and staff to the volunteers and students, and my dear wife Tari, I've been surrounded by admirable, generous-spirited and inspiring people these past 16 years.”

Seck remarked, “Working with Lincoln Literacy brings my career full circle. I’m thrilled to help our newest neighbors succeed and be able to communicate and grow their careers, and I’m honored to follow in Clay’s footsteps to grow the organization and serve the community.”

Other entertainment for the evening included live music by Julie Grives, cellist and Lincoln Literacy’s assistant director of Adult Skills programs, dynamic dancing by Omaha’s Gurukulam Center for Indian Arts, and choreographed Japanese drumming by Lincoln’s Kokyo Taiko group.

For dinner, guests selected from Korean, Peruvian and Moroccan dishes. Premier event sponsors included Olsson, Nelnet, and Chris and Joe Stone.

About Lincoln Literacy

Established in 1972, Lincoln Literacy is a multi-award-winning charitable provider of a continuum of services rooted in language and literacy skills. Its mission is to strengthen our community by teaching the English language and a variety of literacy skills to people of all cultures.

In partnership with Lincoln Public Schools, Bryan Health, Lincoln City Libraries, United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, Goodwill Industries, Grace Lutheran Church and many others, and with the help of over 300 trained volunteer tutors, Lincoln Literacy offers free classes at more than a dozen locations to over 1,000 learners every year. It serves children as young as age 2 and adults of any age.

The nonprofit helps businesses find and retain skilled and literate workers, boosts children’s ability to succeed in school, and enhances adults’ ability to thrive on the job.

In addition to language and literacy classes, program participants have the opportunity to enroll in occupational skills classes. Lincoln Literacy offers classes to prepare for GED, CNA and CDL licensures, and a class focused on preparing to work at Lincoln Public Schools.

The organization also provides classes at workplaces to help English language learner employees improve their English related to their careers. In addition, it collaborates in a manufacturing certification class offered by the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development.

How to help

To support Lincoln Literacy, visit www.lincolnliteracy.org/ways-to-give.