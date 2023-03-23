Everything in life is art – the food in our fridge, the clothes we wear, the way we decorate our home. Our selections tell a story, a story of our intent. Each decision, each choice, each purchase we make, has an impact on our personal experience and most likely someone else’s.

This life experience is an unparalleled gift. But like any great work of art, a successful outcome takes time, daily practice and attention to detail. This is the art of living, and it’s all about the process.

The artists at Lincoln Arts Festival (LAF) are no strangers to this process. Much like guided meditation, their work brings a sense of calm and fulfillment into their lives, a transmittable energy, hopefully passed on to festival attendees.

“Of first concern is that the work finds that place where the comfort and efficiency of function intersects with beauty, balance and grace of form,” says Darrel Bowman, a ceramic artist from Wisconsin. Bowman, like many of the LAF participating artists, travels the fine art festival circuit each year.

Life experience is not just a source of inspiration for many LAF artists but a directive force to keep them producing. Enjoying both a sacred state of solitude during the creative process and the lively conversations that come along with selling at festivals, each artist has specific reasons why they create.

“I enjoy exhibiting art from my culture, and explaining my art, its significance and where to put it in the home for achieving the best feng shui,” says artist Lily Taylor, currently based in Kansas. Originally from Beijing, Taylor uses Chinese watercolors consisting of natural inks and dyes on silks to tell her story.

Lincoln Arts Council’s annual LAF event gives artists an avenue to sell and promote their work while giving attendees a chance to hear the story of how and why the art was made. Vendor exhibitions feature a wide range of handcrafted art forms including ceramics, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed-media, painting, printmaking and sculpture. Installation art, dynamic exhibits, local and traveling artists, and various creative partners further support the festival‘s mission to amplify innovation and creativity.

Whether strolling down Fine Arts Avenue (Canopy Street), enjoying an eclectic mix of music and performance art, sampling the local cuisine or learning a new art practice, attendees are encouraged to stay and take in the free event all day.

“You can certainly pop in, grab a coffee and veggies at the farmers market and browse the art quickly if you choose,” says Executive Director Troy Gagner. “But the festival is intended to be interesting all day and for people of all ages.”

The event, now in its 22nd year, is designed much like a piece of art itself, with an overarching purpose to connect, inspire and bring joy to the community. Bringing out artists, arts organizations and arts enthusiasts, LAF creates a unique experience.

The 22nd annual Lincoln Arts Festival is located on Canopy Street and in The Railyard in downtown Lincoln, 350 Canopy St. The festival runs from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, June 18. LAF is brought to you by Lincoln Arts Council and its many generous supporters including Allo Fiber and Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery.