Packed houses at two recent events focusing on early childhood care and education shows how much our community cares about its littlest residents.

In November, Lincoln Littles hosted a community presentation for more than 125 stakeholders. Attendees learned the most recent Vital Signs findings, and presenters discussed issues and ways the community may be able to help.

Then in February, the Lincoln Community Foundation’s Community Connections event featured a lively panel discussion about the current state of early childhood. One of the major takeaways from both events was the rising cost of child care in our community.

“There is one statistic from Lincoln Vital Signs that seemed to hit home for folks,” said Anne Brandt, Lincoln Littles executive director. “In 2021, even the cheapest child care option was more expensive than resident tuition and fees at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. You could feel the energy in the rooms shift when the audiences took in that information.”

According to the most recent Lincoln Vital Signs report, child care costs significantly increased from 2019 to 2021. The cost of child care is often a large proportion of working parents’ income, and in some cases may be a barrier to participation in the workforce. Still, Lincoln has a higher percentage of families with all parents in the workforce than the national average.

Tackling these challenges is a heavy load. Although currently a team of two – Anne Brandt and Suzanne Schneider – Lincoln Littles is working as a catalyzing force to address the complexities of early childhood care and education in our community.

“This issue affects all of us,” said Brandt. “If we can’t access affordable child care, then our children don’t have places to go, we can’t work, and ultimately our community isn’t as vital.”

West A Street KinderCare Center Director Janice Anderson sees the challenges families are up against every day.

“Families who qualify for tuition assistance through the state are able to choose a center with high-quality programming for their child and have the costs mostly or completely covered,” said Anderson. “Families who make just above the income level are not so lucky. They have to choose centers they can afford, and that sometimes means a compromise in the level of care and education.”

One way our community has been addressing this challenge for working families has been through raising funds for Lincoln Littles tuition assistance. Launched in 2019 and inspired by the Prosper Lincoln community agenda, Lincoln Littles Giving Day has raised $3.1 million for tuition assistance, providing affordable and quality early child care to nearly 600 children.

This year, the Lincoln Community Foundation decided to expand these efforts to a month-long campaign, raising funds and awareness for Lincoln Littles’ work in early childhood education.

“An investment in the important work of Lincoln Littles means more children will receive the quality education and care they deserve at a level their families can afford,” said Alec Gorynski, president of the Lincoln Community Foundation. “As the complexities surrounding early childhood continue to affect our community and our workforce, it is a natural fit to expand Lincoln Littles Giving Day to a month-long effort that will bring much-needed relief to working families.”

The mission of Lincoln Littles is to provide opportunities for all children to have access to high quality early care and education, ensuring they are ready for school and a life of learning. Lincoln Littles is expanding high-quality early childhood care and education choices and supporting families, early childhood providers, teachers, businesses and our community.

“Tuition assistance is still a huge piece of what we do because child care is so expensive,” said Suzanne Schneider, associate director of Lincoln Littles. “Tackling the big things of affordability and quality are long games. With community investment, we can certainly grow this work and help our families thrive.”

Reflecting on the families she serves, Anderson values the life-changing impact these funds can have.

“I have had parents who forfeited raises or promotions at work because it would put them over the income level for state child care assistance by $100 and they would lose all their subsidy,” she said. “They valued quality care for their child over advancements in their career. With Lincoln Littles, I can help parents keep their children with us as they develop in their career paths.”

The community can donate to Lincoln Littles online at LincolnLittles.org. Donations may also be mailed to the Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68508. Checks must be written to “Lincoln Community Foundation” with “Lincoln Littles” in the memo line.