Junior League celebrates 100 years, raises $50K for Diaper Bank

Members of the Junior League of Lincoln and its honored guests and supporters joined together May 21 at the Cornhusker Marriott Ballroom to celebrate the JLL centennial with an intimate gala.

JLL is a nonprofit organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving Lincoln.

Tea candles and rose centerpieces lent a soft glow to the fete as guests imbibed signature Cosmopolitan cocktails while viewing historical artifacts, articles and treasures from the JLL spanning the previous 100 years. The evening proceeded with a formal dinner.

The night’s guest speaker was author Stephanie Land. Land wrote the bestselling memoir, “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” which inspired the award-winning Netflix series “Maid,” and shared her personal story of struggling to navigate poverty as a single parent.

Land’s courageous decision to share her story helps shine a light on similar experiences in our own community, and the motivation behind why women in the JLL have committed their time, expertise and leadership to service since 1921.

Guests participated in raffles and whisper auctions to win such items as a diamond necklace and a spa day. The event succeeded in raising its goal amount of $50,000, which is the cost to facilitate the JLL’s Diaper Bank for one year.

In addition to the Diaper Bank, which provides diapers to families in need, JLL facilitates ClothesLine, which provides clothing free of charge in Lincoln Public Schools, and HomeStart, which provides home goods to youth aging out of the foster care system.

JLL also remains responsive to new and shifting needs. The League recently facilitated a pop-up formula bank to collect formula for families affected by the shortage and collected 500 diapers for families in Ukraine.

Since its inception 100 years ago, JLL has contributed over $2 million and 375,000 volunteer hours to the Lincoln community.

“I am so grateful for the Junior League members, our community supporters and friends, and our generous event sponsors,” Junior League President Jena Hoehne shared. “It has been humbling to look back on all that the Junior League has accomplished in these past 100 years. Many institutions in Lincoln, such as the Lincoln Zoo and the Lincoln Children’s Museum, originated through the Junior League.”