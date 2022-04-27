I Love My Dog Expo raises over $42K for Domesti-PUPS

The I Love My Dog Expo, which took place April 9-10 at the Lancaster Event Center, raised $42,700 for Domesti-PUPS program operations, according to Michelle O’Dea, founder and executive director of the Lincoln-based nonprofit.

“This event is about the love of dogs – from the love and companionship they provide to us, the need for responsible pet ownership, and the many activities that are available for pet owners to get involved in with their dogs,” said O’Dea.

She and husband Scott brought along their 4.5-month-old Golden Mountain Doodle dog CA$H, whom Michelle said she is training for pet therapy work.

A total of 2,100 dog lovers attended the two-day event, which included entertainment, training demonstrations, adoptable dogs at rescue booths and shopping from more than 50 vendors who showcased their products and services for dogs while helping to promote responsible dog ownership.

A new demonstration this year was a Lure Course, in which dogs chase a moving cloth "lure" attached to a cord that moves around the course on pulleys. Other demonstrations included Frisbee catching by the Kansas City Disc Dogs, service dog demonstrations by Domesti-PUPS, obedience, flyball, agility, nose work and trick training demonstrations by the Greater Lincoln Obedience Club, barn hunt demos, pet medium readings by Cindy Downing, and exercises to keep dogs strong, fit and healthy by Dr. Cris Macke, an animal physical therapist.

Domesti-PUPS provides therapy dog programs (Petting-PUPS, Reading-PUPS, Praising-PUPS) and a service dog program (Service-PUPS) that places service dogs to create more independent lives for children and adults with disabilities.

“We provide seizure response, diabetic alert and mobility assistance dogs,” O’Dea said. “We specialize in seizure response dogs for children.”

The demand for service dogs has increased significantly, O’Dea added.

“Our waiting list is two to three years long,” she said. “The only way to increase our services to the community is through the support of events like the I Love My Dog Expo. No matter what nonprofit you support, remember to get off the couch and attend events.”

For more information about Domesti-PUPS, visit www.domesti-pups.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0