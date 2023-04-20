Some people might call it a “dog and pony show,” since pony tricks were a new activity at this year’s I Love My Dog Expo March 25-26 at the Lancaster Event Center.

Attended by 3,000 people and more than 2,000 dogs, the event raised about $30,000 for Domesti-PUPS, a nonprofit that trains and provides therapy and service dogs to people with disabilities.

“The funds allow us to house, train, provide vet care and place more dogs,” said Merri Hackbart, Domesti-PUPS board president. “It takes approximately two years to fully train a service dog. The more dogs we have, the more lives we can save.

“Unfortunately, the sad reality is that the need is greater than the number of dogs trained to assist,” she added. “We had a family who lost their child while waiting for their service dog. They were getting a dog this year. That is why we do what we do. The stories are real – of real people with real needs – and hopefully real happy endings once they receive their service dog.”

Hackbart has taken over the reins of Domesti-PUPS for Michelle O’Dea, who retired last July. Due to a March 10 ski accident at the Snowy Range Ski Area in Wyoming, Hackbart wore a knee brace at the Expo and motored around the Lancaster Event Center on the electric scooter that O’Dea used to ride throughout the two-day event.

“I can’t fill Michelle’s shoes, but maybe I can fill her scooter,” Hackbart quipped.

As Domesti-PUPS’ new leader, Hackbart said she wants to grow the nonprofit to better serve people with disabilities.

“We would like to have a larger space and more trainers,” she shared. “The more dogs we can train, the more dogs we can place.”

She said that Domesti-PUPS currently does most of its dog training in local correctional institutions (Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lincoln Correctional Center and the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women). “We do not have enough inmate handlers to support the demand for service dogs,” she said. “At this time, we have a two-year waiting list, and if it is your loved one waiting, two years is a long time.”

In addition to pony tricks, Expo activities included a lure course for dogs, demonstrations of agility and various dog tricks and services, dog art with paws, pet medium readings and more than 50 vendors of dog products and services.

If you would like to help Domesti-PUPS, Hackbart suggests considering financial giving, volunteer time (with or without dogs) and/or visiting the nonprofit’s new Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, two days after the Expo, our Facebook page was hacked and deleted. We have reached out to Meta to get assistance, however, at this time we have not been able to restore our page. We lost all of our contacts from people all over the country. They don’t realize we are still here, just that our page was deleted.”

The new Facebook page is at www.facebook.com/domestipupsne. More information about Domesti-PUPS can also be found at www.domesti-pups.org.