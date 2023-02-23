Once upon a time, not so very far away, United Way’s Women in Philanthropy hosted its 16th annual Helping Hands Auction in the grand ballroom of the Lincoln Cornhusker Marriott Hotel on Jan. 26. During the “Once Upon a Time” themed event, about 400 guests enjoyed bidding competitively for jewelry, high-end experiences, wine pairings and over 100 desserts.

Over $60,000 was raised during the annual women-powered event to provide diapers and winter clothing for children and families in Lancaster County.

Thanks to United Way’s partnership with CHAD (Combined Health Agencies Drive), a portion of the evening’s proceeds will also benefit Epilepsy Foundation Nebraska’s Seizure Training for School Personnel.

Started 24 years ago, Women in Philanthropy celebrates the impact women have on the Lincoln and Lancaster County community through contributions and volunteerism. The group got the idea for the auction when they learned that some families in the community could not afford diapers for their children. Every year, the auction raises funds that directly provide diapers and winter clothing to children and their families.

Auction chair Kate McCown of Ameritas said she was amazed at the generosity of the community. “I’m so grateful to the sponsors and guests who have helped raise a record-setting amount to give a hand up to our neighbors who would otherwise not be able to afford life’s essentials. Giving others a chance to thrive means giving them a chance for a happily ever after.”

After a spirited live auction, overseen by emcee Madison Pitsch from 10/11 NOW and auctioneer Russell Puchalla from Heartland Auction Co., a winner was drawn for the Golden Ticket prize of a four-night stay in Cancun, valued at over $4,920, sponsored by FNIC.

The event would not have been successful without Title Sponsors Ameritas, Lincoln Journal Star, Nelnet and UNICO Group + Nationwide.

United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County brings the community together to solve complex issues in the interconnected areas of health, education and financial stability. Learn more and get involved at www.unitedwaylincoln.org.