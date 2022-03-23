Helping Hands auction raises over $50K to fulfill diaper needs

Community spirit shined bright like a diamond in the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel's grand ballroom during the 15th annual United Way Women in Philanthropy’s Helping Hands Auction on March 3. About 350 guests enjoyed bidding competitively for jewelry, high-end experiences, wine pairings and over 100 desserts.

Over $50,000 was raised during the women-powered event to provide diapers and winter clothing for children and families in Lancaster County. Thanks to United Way’s partnership with CHAD (Combined Health Agencies Drive), a portion of the evening’s proceeds will also benefit United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska by purchasing new Tech Tools Developmental Technology at Bryan Health East and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital’s Pediatric Clinic in Lincoln.

In a video message shared during the event, Doris Schueth, food market coordinator for Catholic Social Services, said that in the last 12 months the organization has given away over 140,000 diapers, some of which were supplied through auction proceeds. “What would those parents do if they did not have a clean diaper to put their child to bed in?” she said.

Started 23 years ago, Women in Philanthropy celebrates the impact women have on the Lincoln and Lancaster County community through contributions as well as volunteerism. Group members got the idea for the auction when they learned that some families in the community could not afford diapers for their children. Every year since, the auction has raised funds that directly provide diapers and winter clothing to children and their families.

Auction Chair Amy Argo of FNIC said she was amazed at the continued enthusiasm for the auction.

“This event through United Way is a fantastic opportunity for the community to wrap its arms around a number of the fantastic charitable organizations in Lincoln,” Argo said. “For 15 years we have been giving back. If we weren’t successful, we wouldn’t be celebrating this anniversary.”

After a spirited live auction, overseen by emcee Madison Pitsch from 10/11 NOW and auctioneer Russell Puchalla from Heartland Auction Co., a winner was drawn for the Golden Ticket prize of a one-carat diamond necklace, valued at over $6,000, sponsored by A.T. Thomas Jewelers and FNIC.

The event would not have been successful without title sponsors Ameritas, Lincoln Journal Star, Nelnet and UNICO Group + Nationwide.

United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County brings the community together to solve complex issues in the interconnected areas of Health, Education, and Financial Stability. Learn more and get involved at www.unitedwaylincoln.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0