This evening included a delicious entrée provided by Omaha Steaks, interactive audience entertainment, a live and silent auction, bourbon pull and other festivities featuring a Mardi Gras flair. The event was emceed by Kaleb Henry, program director and sports director with KLIN.

The purpose of the Gala was to raise awareness and support for local cancer patients who are struggling with both a cancer diagnosis and financial hardship. Over 11,000 Nebraskans will receive a cancer diagnosis this year, and cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the state. The Heartland Cancer Foundation believes no cancer patient should fall behind on treatment because she/he struggles to afford everyday expenses.