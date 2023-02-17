Nearly 1,000 guests experienced some of the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas, right here in Lincoln at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, Feb. 4 while raising over $120,000 to support the performing arts.

The Lied Center was transformed into “Las Vegas” with four stages of live entertainment. The Main Stage featured piano lounge artist Kathy Morrow and the band No Limit, playing favorite hits and taking requests.

Guests filled the Lied Commons for classic Vegas fun with Joseph Hall, one of the world’s top Elvis Presley tribute artists.

High-octane dance band The 402 and the I-80 Horns lit up the Carson Theater while guests danced to various genres and decades of music.

And guests in the High Roller Lounge in the third-floor balcony lobby heard Bobby Gadoury perform classic Sinatra-style Vegas tunes while trying their hands at blackjack, craps, roulette and other casino games.

Guests played at 21 gaming tables on two levels with 11 celebrity dealers, including Bill Stephan, executive director at the Lied Center.

About 500 guests arrived early for cocktails and had dinner with All Access passes, and an additional 450 joined in later for the games and entertainment with Vegas Nightlife passes.

Nancy Krumland, Friends of Lied board president, credited Stephan with coming up with the idea for a Vegas-style fundraiser about four years ago.

“But then COVID-19 came along, and it was put on hold until now,” Krumland said.

“The Viva Lied Vegas theme was chosen in part because of the special historical connection between Las Vegas and the Lied Center,” Stephan shared.

That history included receiving a $10 million gift from the Lied Foundation Trust to create the Lied Center for Performing Arts. Omaha native Ernst Lied set up the trust after making his fortune investing in land at Las Vegas that later became part of the Strip. After his death in 1980, Christina Hixson, the sole trustee, awarded the trust’s first gift to create the Lied Center for Performing Arts. An extensive campaign raised the remaining funds for the building and a maintenance endowment.

Viva Lied Vegas also included dinner on the Main Stage catered by Venue Restaurant and Lounge; a silent auction and a live auction led by Lyn Leach; a program with comments by Krumland and Stephan; Taryn Vanderford, emcee from 1011 NOW; Jill Davis and Leslie Wright, event co-chairs; and a video on the Lied Center’s education program for students from across Nebraska.

Ella Medina, a Lincoln High School senior, spoke at the event about how the Lied Center’s Triple Threat Broadway Intensive program helped her gain confidence in her acting and singing.

“After Triple Threat, I’m over my anxiety and fear,” Medina said. “My peers and coaches cheered me on. By the end, I was confident in the material I was performing. I’ve grown to be very comfortable on stage.”

She followed her talk by singing "I'm Not Alone" from "Carrie: The Musical."

The event’s proceeds will support the Lied Center’s mission to educate, inspire and entertain the people of Nebraska through the performing arts.

“This event is planned and executed by the Friends of Lied board of directors with support from Lied Center staff,” said Amy Ossian, membership manager at the Lied Center. “The Friends of Lied board is a group of approximately 50 dedicated volunteers from across Nebraska. We are always looking for passionate and talented individuals to join the board.”

For more information, visit www.liedcenter.org/friends-board.