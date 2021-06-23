Drive-thru Empty Bowls event raises $70K for Lincoln Food Bank

More than 400 handcrafted bowls and to-go cups of soup were distributed at the Lincoln Food Bank’s Empty Bowls to Go event June 2 in the Pinnacle Bank Arena Festival Lot.
Ticket sales, sponsorships and individual donations combined for more than $70,000, enabling the Food Bank to provide an estimated 210,000 future meals to neighbors facing hunger in its 16-county service area in southeast Nebraska.
"We appreciate people adjusting to a drive-thru format in a year of adjustments," said Michaella Kumke, the Food Bank's president and CEO. "Hopefully next year, we can dine together in a single room full of people again. But the funds raised make hundreds of thousands of meals possible for neighbors who experience a deeper inconvenience than we do in having to adjust how we present the event."
To comply with pandemic safety precautions, the event was conducted outdoors in a drive-thru format for the second consecutive year. Event guests remained in their vehicles as they received a handcrafted bowl from Down Under Pottery, a to-go cup of soup and an individually wrapped cookie from The Cookie Company.
This year, soup was provided by longtime event partners Billy’s Restaurant, Buzzard Billy’s, La Paz and Wham Bam Meal in a Pan.
The first Empty Bowls event took place in 2003 with 150 in attendance, Kumke said. Over the course of its 19-year history, the Food Bank estimates the event has connected neighbors to more than 3.75 million meals.
Local artist and owner of Down Under Pottery, Kathleen Grossman, along with her students, donated all of the handcrafted bowls for the event. To date, Grossman has donated more than 15,000 bowls for the event, which serve as a symbol for all the bowls that have been filled and all the bowls that still need to be filled in our community.
