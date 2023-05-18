“There is so much joy in the comfort of a family tradition.”

That was the message Kimberly Schlegel Whitman shared with guests at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals’ fourth annual Dish & Bloom Luncheon on April 26. The author, magazine editor, frequent “Today Show” guest and lifestyle influencer shared ideas and images from her most recent book, “A Loving Table,” showcasing entertainment customs and traditions from hostesses around the world.

Whitman offered ideas she has gleaned from an array of international hostesses including a baby’s Bastille Day birthday, backyard summer entertaining, a 100th birthday for grandpa and an Easter egg hunt and celebration. Her books were available at the event for purchase and signing.

The Country Club of Lincoln provided the setting for the signature spring event, featuring a pop-up shop throughout the day with home décor and fashion inspirations courtesy of The Loft by Lee Douglas Interiors, Wax Buffalo and Sapahn.

Brain injury survivor Sidney Doane and her mother, Heidi, were special guests at the luncheon during which a video chronicled Sidney’s eight-year rehabilitation journey following a severe traumatic brain injury.

Sidney arrived at Madonna unable to walk, talk or eat. Using Madonna’s world-class rehabilitation technology, she walked out of Madonna’s doors five months later but continued to make the three-hour drive from her Kansas home for outpatient therapy. Major accomplishments have included finishing her master’s degree program at the University of Kansas and returning to her passion for showing horses.

The following sponsors made Dish & Bloom possible: Dr. Paul and Marilyn Dongilli, speaker sponsor; The Loft by Lee Douglas Interiors, table décor sponsor; and Nebraska Nursery & Color Garden, corporate sponsor.

Dish & Bloom committee members included Marilyn Dongilli, Mary Ann Hedderman, Kris Love, Britta Muhleisen, Michael Murphy, Brenda Nore, Lauren Pugliese, Alison Ritter and Julie Smith.