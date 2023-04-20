The Arts for the Soul music and fine arts series at First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln hosted its annual “Sing from the Heart” dessert concert and charity fundraiser March 4.

“This was the first live, in-person ‘Sing from the Heart’ event since the COVID-19 began, so it was nice to finally host the event with a live audience again!” said Dr. Brian Pfoltner, director of music at First Presbyterian and artistic and executive director of Arts for the Soul.

Music for the evening was provided by the First Presbyterian Choir; Pfoltner, conductor; and Dr. Charles W. Ore, accompanist. Also performing were soloist Gretchen Pille, soprano (a former First Presbyterian Choir member), and Jack Rinke, pianist.

The music centered on a theme of appreciating the people and organizations that help us when we need it and make our community a better place for everyone. Musical selections included “No One Is Alone” from the musical Into the Woods, “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from Carousel, and the popular song “You Raise Me Up.”

The featured charity organization was the Gathering Place, which provides free meals for anyone who needs them. It is a part of the Community Action program. Gathering Place program administrator Lisa Janssen spoke about the work the organization does and why it is so important in our community. Those in attendance were given the opportunity to donate to the work of the Gathering Place, and over $2,100 was collected to aid in its mission.

The evening concluded with desserts from Nothing Bundt Cakes.