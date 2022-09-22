Cedars' Back to School Bash gets a helping hand

In what is becoming an annual tradition, Cedars hosted its Back to School Bash on Aug. 4 with the help of the Rembolt Ludtke law firm.

“Our friends at Rembolt Ludtke really put together a great party for our client and staff families,” said Cedars President Jim Blue. “What a great way to celebrate the end of summer and the beginning of a new school year.”

The event featured a variety of games, face painting, a magician and a dunk tank for kids and adults alike. Thanks to generous donors like Runza, Hy-Vee, Scheels, the Acklie Charitable Foundation, Commonwealth Electric Company and U-Stop, attendees consumed plenty of Mini-Runzas, snacks, candy and water.

“We were so grateful for the opportunity to live out our firm’s core value of community by giving our team’s time and talents to Cedars,” said Tara Paulson, CEO at Rembolt Ludtke. “We were able to help make their Back to School Bash come to life. We got to see pure joy on children’s faces. And we got to connect with our community.”

For nearly 75 years, thousands of kids and families have found refuge and a new beginning at Cedars. One of Nebraska’s most trusted child-service organizations, Cedars makes sure that kids feel safe and secure. Its mission is to help children and youth achieve safety, stability and enduring family relationships.

For more information about Cedars, visit cedarskids.org. For more information on Rembolt Ludtke, visit remboltlawfirm.com.