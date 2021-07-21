Canceled by COVID-19 in 2020, Brews at the Zoo returns

Over 1,000 adults age 21 and over enjoyed craft beers and live music by the AM/FM band along with recent zoo additions Saturday, June 26, at the first Brews at the Zoo fundraising event since August 2019 at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

The event included 18 beers and ciders from eight local breweries and cideries. Brats and burgers were available to purchase.

“I’m ecstatic to bring back Brews at the Zoo after a difficult and isolating year in 2020,” said John Chapo, the zoo’s president and CEO. “The zoo is all about life, and this evening is filled with life. We have people ages 21 to 81 here tonight, and they’re happy, dancing to music by a local band and enjoying beer from local breweries in addition to seeing all the animals.”

Guests were able to see the new event green, tent and stage, as well as cheetahs, giant anteaters and the Ellie the elephant playground – all new phase two areas of the expansion, said Sarah Wood, the zoo’s director of development and communications.

“Plus, the entire zoo was open,” Wood added. “Guests could feed a giraffe, soak their feet in the play stream and see the historic zoo, red pandas and more.”

All money raised from Brews at the Zoo events goes directly to the care of the zoo’s animals.