‘But for Bill’

On the morning of March 12, 2020, Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan sent an email to members of his staff. It read, in part, “While Lied Center events are all proceeding as planned for now, it is prudent for us to think about contingency plans for our operations and our programming if an outbreak of COVID-19 affects the day-to-day operations of the University and the Lied Center.”
By the end of that same day, Lied Center events were rapidly being canceled, and those contingency plans were already being put into place.
Over the next 18 months, the Lied Center turned contingency plans into innovation that would gain nationwide attention. Less than two weeks after the first canceled event, the Lied Live Online concert series began streaming free concerts from the homes and studios of artists. Shortly after, the Lied Learning Online series began bringing free arts education events into homes in Lincoln and beyond. The Music on the Move mobile concert series brought live music into the summer of 2020, taking local artists into Lincoln neighborhoods on a bicycle-powered stage.
In the fall of 2020, the Lied Center became one of just 3% of major performing arts venues nationwide to offer in-person programming, at the same time making every event in the Lied’s 2020-21 season available to watch from home. That unique season was capped off by the historic ABT Across America performance in Pioneers Park, with an audience of more than 6,000 enjoying a free performance from American Ballet Theater.
By the end of the season, the extraordinary things happening at the Lied had earned coverage from the New York Times, USA Today, the National Endowment for the Arts, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and more. The USA Today headline put it simply, “Lied Center Keeping Arts Alive.”
At the helm of all this was Stephan, continually focused on the Lied Center’s mission to educate, inspire and entertain the people of Nebraska through the performing arts. On Oct. 29, 2021, more than 50 community leaders gathered at the Country Club of Lincoln to celebrate his leadership at the “But for Bill” event organized by members of the Lied’s Statewide Advisory Board. The event committee, composed of Rhonda Seacrest, Art Zygielbaum, Lucy Buntain Comine, June Pederson, Jackie Ostrowicki, Mike Zeleny, Heather Lundine and Matthew Boring, planned an evening that included the unveiling of a portrait of Stephan that will be on display at the Lied.
Lincoln City Council member Sändra Washington was on hand to present a proclamation from the Mayor, which read, in part:
“Whereas, Lincoln is fortunate to serve as home to the Lied Center for Performing Arts, one of the top 100 performing arts venues in the world; and
Whereas, when COVID-19 and the accompanying precautions closed performing arts venues in Lincoln and across the U.S., Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan faced the challenges by guiding the Lied Center and its staff to develop new and unprecedented ways to present the performing arts; and
Whereas, Bill’s creativity, innovation and enthusiasm have been a catalyst for keeping the performing arts alive in Lincoln during the past year,
Now, therefore, I, Leirion Gaylor Baird, Mayor of the City of Lincoln, Nebraska, do hereby proclaim “Bill Stephan Day” to recognize his contributions to our city and to encourage all citizens to continue to support the arts in our community.”