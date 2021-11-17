‘But for Bill’

On the morning of March 12, 2020, Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan sent an email to members of his staff. It read, in part, “While Lied Center events are all proceeding as planned for now, it is prudent for us to think about contingency plans for our operations and our programming if an outbreak of COVID-19 affects the day-to-day operations of the University and the Lied Center.”

By the end of that same day, Lied Center events were rapidly being canceled, and those contingency plans were already being put into place.

Over the next 18 months, the Lied Center turned contingency plans into innovation that would gain nationwide attention. Less than two weeks after the first canceled event, the Lied Live Online concert series began streaming free concerts from the homes and studios of artists. Shortly after, the Lied Learning Online series began bringing free arts education events into homes in Lincoln and beyond. The Music on the Move mobile concert series brought live music into the summer of 2020, taking local artists into Lincoln neighborhoods on a bicycle-powered stage.