Boo at the Zoo sets attendance record, raises funds to support the animals

A total of 21,280 guests – an average of 4,256 people each night – walked through Boo at the Zoo at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo Oct. 26-30.

“This was a record-breaking year for attendance,” said Erin Lenz, the zoo’s communications director. “The previous highest attendance was 20,848 in 2016.”

John Chapo, president emeritus at the zoo, donned his wizard garb for the 36th year since 1986, standing high on a platform inside the entrance, greeting guests and posing for photos with various groups of attendees.

New additions to the event this year were fog machines by the play stream and behind the wizard, new decorations, a snack cart outside the zoo entrance and a cart inside the zoo where bubble wands were sold.

Boo at the Zoo is Lincoln’s largest trick-or-treat event with 36 booths sponsored by local businesses handing out candy and coupons. During the event, many attendees take a break from trick-or-treating to catch a ride on the zoo’s train.

All of the money raised during Boo at the Zoo directly supports the zoo and its animals.

Due to limited parking available in the zoo lots for an event this size, Lincoln’s StarTran bus service provided free shuttles in 20-minute intervals that ran before, during and after the event from Antelope Park and Lincoln High School.

Zoo Lights event coming up

Another zoo fundraiser will be Zoo Lights Powered by LES, Nov. 25 through Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 24 and 25) from 5:30-9 p.m. The zoo will be transformed into one of the largest light displays in the Midwest with hundreds of thousands of LED lights, including a 40-foot Christmas tree, over 30 lit animal silhouettes, holiday train rides, a tree canopy light walk, a 60-foot light tunnel and many other light features.

S’mores and hot cocoa stations will provide tasty holiday treats.

Proceeds from the Zoo Lights event directly support the zoo and animals in the winter months. Zoo Lights is a timed-ticket event. Tickets will not be available at the gates during the event if they are sold out. Advance tickets can be purchased at lincolnzoo.org.