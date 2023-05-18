More than 1,300 people joined in the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration April 30 at the Lancaster Event Center.

“The Asian Community and Cultural Center puts on this event to build a mutual understanding between the immigrant community and local Lincoln residents,” said Rebecca Reinhardt, the center’s cultural program coordinator. “Our mission at the Asian Center is to support all immigrants and refugees, and to provide cultural services to the community.

“This AAPI Heritage Month is a nationwide celebration, and our event also honors the contributions that immigrants and refugees give to the United States, particularly those from Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage.”

Eleven cultural performance groups provided 12 ethnic performances, including Karen and Vietnamese fashion shows, Qipao (traditional dress) show, Chinese folk dance and Tibetan, Japanese, Indian, Indonesian, Hawaiian, Ukrainian, Native American and Lion dances.

Eleven display tables provided cultural demonstrations including Yezidi (Iraq), Vietnamese, Sudanese, Native American, Afghan, Ukrainian, Karen (Burma), Indian, Japanese, Chinese and Indonesian.

In addition, 26 local organizations reserved tables to provide information about their services and programs to new arrivals and people who are searching for help.

A “Travel the World” photo shop gave attendees a visual experience of various Asian cultures.

The Asian Center provided eight diverse foods from local restaurants and individuals to taste for free at the event. In addition, a food demonstration presented by a South Asian chef from Bryan Health focused on healthy eating habits.

“I love seeing all the cultures represented – the colors, the music, the dance, the goodwill from all the nations and cultures,” attendee Todd Karges said in a follow-up survey.

“I really love the performances as well as the food,” added Clarissa Guzman. “I love the activities at the stations and how there are vendors too.”

Twenty-five volunteers and 25 staff members helped with the event setup and cleanup.

Eight sponsors funded the event, Reinhardt said. “They are the ones that made our event possible.”

For more information about the Asian Community and Cultural Center, visit www.lincolnasiancenter.org or contact Reinhardt at 402-477-3446 or rebecca@lincolnasiancenter.org.