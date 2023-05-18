Lincoln G.O.L.D. hosted 275 guests and raised over $100,000 at its eighth annual spring gala event.

Guests heard from previous scholarship winners about the benefits of their scholarships on their college lives. The event included live and silent auctions, dinner and dancing to the band Lemon Fresh Day from Omaha.

Girls wearing pink dresses at the gala are junior board members who were involved in behind-the-scenes work with the G.O.L.D. Gala. They also were involved in leadership activities for the girls in this year’s class.

The ninth G.O.L.D. Gala is being planned for March 23, 2024.

In eight years, Lincoln G.O.L.D. has made a substantial impact on the Lincoln community.

“We are incredibly humbled to have granted over 250 scholarships totaling over $500,000,” said Robin Netz, director of Lincoln G.O.L.D. “The Lincoln G.O.L.D. scholarship program highlights and supports area students who continue their higher education in Nebraska. We have a dual impact through our mentorship program. We are so excited as we think about the continued opportunities to make an impact in Lincoln.”

Netz said that when she determined that young women could gain from leadership development, she began to recognize the impact they could have on the community through volunteerism and a commitment to higher education.

What is Lincoln G.O.L.D.?

G.O.L.D. stands for Girls Organization for Leadership Development and aims to provide educational and philanthropic opportunities for young women in high school, both juniors and seniors. The mentorship program meets bi-monthly and focuses on strengths-based leadership, mental health and financial skills. Philanthropic efforts include monthly volunteer events and basic fundraising opportunities.

“We want to provide young women the avenue to see their impact through volunteering and philanthropy,” Netz said. “We can accomplish this at our annual G.O.L.D. Gala, where scholarship winners are highlighted in a ‘Where are they now?’ segment. It is so inspiring!”

The G.O.L.D. scholarship is available to high school seniors, both young men and women, who have a commitment to community service and proven leadership skills. The impact of these scholarships is significant, Netz said. Scholarship recipients have attended more than 10 different higher education institutions in Nebraska.

You can make an impact, too, with your donations as Lincoln G.O.L.D. is taking part in Give to Lincoln Day. You can help grow our community as Lincoln G.O.L.D. continues its mentorship and scholarship programs. For more information, check out Lincoln G.O.L.D. on Instagram, Facebook or at lincolnGOLD.org.