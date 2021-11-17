Annual five-night Boo at the Zoo draws nearly 18,000 guests

A total of 17,885 guests walked through Boo at the Zoo, including 8,755 young trick-or-treaters, at the Lincoln Children's Zoo Oct. 26-30.
“We averaged 4,180 guests a night minus the rainy evening on Wednesday, Oct. 27,” said Sarah Wood, director of communications and development at the zoo.
John Chapo donned his wizard garb for the 35th year since he became the zoo’s president and CEO in 1986. “The only one the wizard missed was when Lincoln had the big, wet snow and the mayor canceled Halloween in October of 1997,” Chapo said.
Boo at the Zoo is Lincoln's largest trick-or-treat event with over 40 booths sponsored by local businesses handing out candy and coupons. During the event, many attendees take a break from trick-or-treating to catch a ride on the zoo’s train. All of the money raised during Boo at the Zoo directly supports the zoo and its animals.
Due to limited parking available in the zoo lots for an event this size, Lincoln’s Star-Tran bus
service provided free shuttles in 20-minute intervals that ran before, during and after the event from Antelope Park and Lincoln High School.
Zoo Lights event coming up
Another zoo fundraiser will be Zoo Lights Powered by LES, Nov. 26 through Dec. 30, from 5:30-9 p.m. The zoo will be transformed into one of the largest light displays in the Midwest with hundreds of thousands of LED lights, including a 40-foot Christmas tree, over 30 lit animal silhouettes, holiday train rides, a tree canopy light walk, a 60-foot light tunnel and many other light features.
Wood added that an all-new light feature will be added this year, declining to elaborate. "You'll have to come see this surprise in person!" she said.
S’mores and hot cocoa stations will provide tasty holiday treats.
Proceeds from the Zoo Lights event directly support the zoo and animals in the winter months. Zoo Lights is a timed-ticket event. Tickets will not be available at the gates during the event if tickets have sold out. Advanced tickets can be purchased at lincolnzoo.org.