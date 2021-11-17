Annual five-night Boo at the Zoo draws nearly 18,000 guests

A total of 17,885 guests walked through Boo at the Zoo, including 8,755 young trick-or-treaters, at the Lincoln Children's Zoo Oct. 26-30.

“We averaged 4,180 guests a night minus the rainy evening on Wednesday, Oct. 27,” said Sarah Wood, director of communications and development at the zoo.

John Chapo donned his wizard garb for the 35th year since he became the zoo’s president and CEO in 1986. “The only one the wizard missed was when Lincoln had the big, wet snow and the mayor canceled Halloween in October of 1997,” Chapo said.

Boo at the Zoo is Lincoln's largest trick-or-treat event with over 40 booths sponsored by local businesses handing out candy and coupons. During the event, many attendees take a break from trick-or-treating to catch a ride on the zoo’s train. All of the money raised during Boo at the Zoo directly supports the zoo and its animals.

Due to limited parking available in the zoo lots for an event this size, Lincoln’s Star-Tran bus

service provided free shuttles in 20-minute intervals that ran before, during and after the event from Antelope Park and Lincoln High School.

Zoo Lights event coming up