Annual event raises funds, awareness for SCIP

A gorgeous June evening was definitely a draw as hundreds participated in Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run, an annual fundraiser benefiting School Community Intervention and Prevention (SCIP), a program of the Lincoln Medical Education Partnership.

SCIP works with schools throughout Nebraska by providing tools and resources to address behavioral health issues that impact children, adolescents and their families.

This year’s event took place June 3 at Antelope Park, featuring a 1-mile fun run. Before and after the fun run, participants visited booths of sponsors and local nonprofit organizations to be entered into a drawing for prizes donated by local businesses. Over 50 prizes were given away thanks to the generosity of local businesses.

Participating organizations included Cedars, Child Advocacy Center, Community Action Head Start, El Centro de las Americas, Jenda Family Services Foster Care, Lincoln City Libraries, Lincoln Pediatric Dentistry, Malone Center, Meridian Clinical Research, Mourning Hope, Nebraska Mental Health Centers, Nebraska Walleye Association Kids Fishing Clinics, Nebraskans Against Gun Violence, Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, Stepping Stones, Tobacco Free Lancaster County and Voices of Hope.

Vern and Ellie’s food truck served up delicious comfort food throughout the night. The Cookie Company, Colby Ridge and Eileen’s Cookies donated cookies and popcorn for the event, and Norland Pure and Pepsi provided bottled water.

Due to a large number of runners, the 1-mile fun run took place in two heats, and prizes were awarded to the top three finishers of each heat. Adelyn Waller won heat No. 1 with a time of 7:18. The second place finisher of heat No. 1 was a child of Hunter Weers, and the third place finisher was Christina Zade.

Heat No. 2 was a family affair, with the top three finishers being Easton Zastrow in first place, Lila Zastrow in second and Gage Zastrow in third. Easton won with a time of 6:13. Lincoln Running Company, Fleet Feet and Scheels provided prizes for the top finishers.

“While the main purpose of Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run is to raise funds for SCIP, it also provides us an opportunity to raise awareness about the work SCIP does within our schools to help students who may be struggling with mental health or substance use issues,” said Kelly Madcharo, director of SCIP. “This year, due to the generous support of our sponsors, we were able to waive registration fees for the fun run, making the event accessible to many who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to participate.”

Family Health & Wellness Center was the title sponsor for this year’s event. Finish line sponsors were B107.3, Complete Children’s Health, Meridian Clinical Research, Nebraska Mental Health Centers, Nelnet, and Union Bank and Trust. Hydration station sponsors were Bryan Health, Cornhusker Bank, Lincoln Industries and Unico. Mile marker sponsors were Bizco, Casey’s General Store and Korby Gilbertson.

SCIP is a program designed to bring together families, school and the community to support student behavioral and emotional health. SCIP’s mission is to provide an effective prevention and early intervention process for youth with behavioral health concerns so they may achieve healthy, productive lives. For more information on SCIP, visit www.scipnebraska.com or call 402-327-6843.