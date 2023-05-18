The 16th annual Wine, Chocolate, Tango and Tapas fundraising event for El Centro de las Americas was a sellout April 14 at the Cornhusker Marriott ballroom. A total of 316 guests experienced Tango dance demonstrations complete with three courses of gourmet tapas, wine and chocolates.

“This is our signature fundraiser of the year, and it continues to grow,” said Romeo Guerra, El Centro’s executive director, adding that the event raised $17,000. “The money raised through this event is used to fund El Centro’s operations, so that we may continue to provide an array of vital services to the Hispanic/Latino community, and so that we may expand on both the services we provide and our reach throughout the community.”

Following each wine, chocolate and tapas course was a dance performance courtesy of the talented aficionados of the Lincoln Tango Club. Sandra Halpern, the Tango Club’s founder, was among the dancers. “I brought the Tango to Lincoln in 1997 when I moved here from Buenos Aires, Argentina,” she said.

Later in the evening, the celebration continued with an open milonga, inviting dancers and patrons alike to take part in casual tango dance.

Guerra presented the following appreciation awards at the event:

• Volunteer Awards: Joaquin Siado Castaneda and Josefa Samper Suarez;

• Andy Verdooren Outstanding Service Award: Jaime Arango, El Centro de las Americas Board of Directors president; and

• Corporate Donor Award: Duncan Aviation.

In addition, all event sponsors, board members and dignitaries were recognized.

Meier’s Cork and Bottle provided the wines, and Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates provided all chocolates at the event.

El Centro’s staff created the tapas menu, which incorporated a range of popular Latin American dishes such as Peruvian ceviche, pico de gallo, tacos and others.

“We wanted to create a selection of tapas that were full of Latino flavors,” Guerra said. “We had a lot of fun experimenting with different ingredients and recipes to create a delicious and unique menu. The chef of the hotel was in charge of cooking each of the dishes to perfection.”

Dinora Garcia, master of ceremonies, gave the welcome and closing remarks.

For more information about El Centro de las Americas, visit www.elcentrone.org.