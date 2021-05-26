After canceling in 2020, Walk for Freedom returns to fight local sex trafficking

“I feel blessed that these girls and women feel comfortable with me and trust me,” she said. “My work is not easy, but it’s necessary. The dedication of each and every one of you who showed up today is what gives me strength to keep going on hard days.”

A Men's Movement was introduced at the Walk for Freedom by its coordinator, Alex Rousseau. The new movement will educate and encourage men to become actively involved in the fight against sex trafficking, he said.

“It’s time we acknowledge the driving force behind sex trafficking – the demand – the buyers and sellers,” Rousseau told the event’s participants. “We seek to help men grow in character, reject passivity, accept responsibility and become a strong voice of advocacy and respect for women.

“Every girl is valuable, not only because she’s someone’s daughter of someone’s sister, but simply because she is a human, not a product,” he continued. “Until men start to fight for that, the fight will never end.”