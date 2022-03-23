Approximately 350 supporters of the Lied Center for Performing Arts enjoyed being the stars on the Lied Center's 30- by 70-foot main stage Feb. 19 at the Friends of Lied's biennial gala, "A Night in the EmeraLIED City," a theme inspired by the Emerald City from the classic movie "The Wizard of Oz."

Megan D’Amour and Sara Downes co-chaired a committee that led decorating for the event, from the cityscape photo backdrop to the golden bricks leading the way to the stage for dinner and emerald lights around and high above the stage.

The event included a cocktail hour provided by Meier’s Cork N Bottle complete with an Emerald Elixir signature drink, a gourmet dinner on the main stage catered by Venue with piano music performed by Vince Learned and card tricks at tables by Steve Lindeman, live and silent auctions of nearly 100 items and more.

Several musicians performed at the event. Attendees danced to top 40s music from the 1950s to the present performed by the Downtown Collective dance band. University of Nebraska-Lincoln students Nathaniel Brown and Daniel Ikpeama also performed and spoke about their experiences with the Lied Center’s education programs. Lobby music was performed by Doug Dickeson and Jon Sundermeier. In the Johnny Carson Theater, Vince Learned, Darryl White, Kellyn Wooten and Mick Yunghans performed.

Expenses were still being processed at press time, but the event raised approximately $100,000 to support the Friends of Lied's mission to provide in-state programming, free tickets for underserved children and adults, and educational outreach across the state, said Amy Ossian, the Lied Center's membership manager.

"The Lied Center could not be more grateful for the support of our friends,” said Bill Stephan, the Lied Center’s executive director and chief artistic officer. “The 2022 Friends of Lied Gala was a wonderful celebration of the joy and inspiration of the arts and of the ability to gather once again. After all the challenges of the past two years, it was truly inspiring to be surrounded by so many caring, generous people who have continued to support the Lied Center and who believe so strongly in the power of the arts to change and enrich lives. I offer my personal gratitude to the Gala committee members, sponsors, supporters and guests who made this spectacular evening such a success!"

In addition to Stephan, speakers at the event included Jan Cook, Friends of Lied president; Megan Darlington and June Pederson, Gala co-chairs; and emcee Mike Zeleny, chief of staff and associate to the chancellor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Tom Bassett led the live auction.

Since its inception in 1989, the Friends of Lied organization has donated more than $7 million toward programming and outreach at the Lied Center. For more information, visit www.liedcenter.org/individual-giving/about-friends-lied.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0