9th annual Art in the Garden promotes art with ‘Ruby Slippers’ theme

Over 50 artists from Noyes Art Gallery displayed their work and visited with hundreds of guests, who weathered high temperatures in the mid-90s Sept. 11 at the ninth annual Art in the Garden art show and sale at the Sunken Gardens.

Master Gardeners Steve Nosal and Alice Reed, along with help from their army of volunteers, created this year’s “Ruby Slippers” theme with patterns and colors from L. Frank Baum’s classic, “The Wizard of Oz.”

Examples are red flowers planted in the shape of ruby slippers in various parts of the gardens, elephant ears that resemble flying monkey faces when attendees look up at them, red and white stripes like the stockings worn by the Wicked Witch of the East, and dark flower beds that appear to “melt” into a chartreuse green ooze like the Wicked Witch of the West, according to Nosal.

The gardens provided a colorful setting for the event’s art, much of which reflected the theme.

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and resulting local directed health measures, musicians and dancers were unable to perform at this year’s event.