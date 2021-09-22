9th annual Art in the Garden promotes art with ‘Ruby Slippers’ theme

Over 50 artists from Noyes Art Gallery displayed their work and visited with hundreds of guests, who weathered high temperatures in the mid-90s Sept. 11 at the ninth annual Art in the Garden art show and sale at the Sunken Gardens.
Master Gardeners Steve Nosal and Alice Reed, along with help from their army of volunteers, created this year’s “Ruby Slippers” theme with patterns and colors from L. Frank Baum’s classic, “The Wizard of Oz.”
Examples are red flowers planted in the shape of ruby slippers in various parts of the gardens, elephant ears that resemble flying monkey faces when attendees look up at them, red and white stripes like the stockings worn by the Wicked Witch of the East, and dark flower beds that appear to “melt” into a chartreuse green ooze like the Wicked Witch of the West, according to Nosal.
The gardens provided a colorful setting for the event’s art, much of which reflected the theme.
Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and resulting local directed health measures, musicians and dancers were unable to perform at this year’s event.
“We got the go-ahead and guidelines from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Wednesday, which is the day they evaluate the COVID-19 risk dial,” said Julia Noyes, owner of Noyes Art Gallery and event coordinator. “We’re promoting wearing masks. That’s our policy. The regulations aren’t as stringent as they were last year. We didn’t need to take people’s temperature before they entered this year, for example, and there are no capacity restrictions.”
Arrows marked a one-way path throughout the gardens to minimize contact among attendees.
The artists donated a percentage of their art sales from Art in the Garden to the Lincoln Parks Foundation to benefit the Sunken Gardens. Sponsors Ameritas and Great Western Bank helped defray the costs of printing fans, flyers, signs and banners, which the artists created. Numerous volunteers from sponsors and the general community helped with a wide range of tasks at the event, Noyes added.