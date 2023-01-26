5th annual Miracle Night raises record funding for Madonna

It’s the most wonderful time of the year ... Miracle Night for Madonna, that is!

The fifth annual gala combined inspiring patient stories, one-of-a-kind auction items, a gourmet dinner and a gathering of generous Madonna friends in a dazzling setting designed by Stem Gallery at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.

In its fifth year, Miracle Night for Madonna raised a record number of dollars to bridge the gap between what insurance covers for ordinary therapy and the kinds of programs and services at Madonna that enable patients to rebuild their lives.

A highlight of the evening included presenting the Crystal Angel Award to Jim Schulz. The Madonna Crystal Angel honors distinguished members of the community who provide outstanding service or contributions to medical rehabilitation, or to Madonna, in particular. With a total of 19 years of service on the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals Board and the Madonna Foundation Board, Schulz has generously shared his keen business acumen from a 44-year insurance career.

Schulz joined a list of 22 previous Crystal Angel Award recipients that include Sen. Bob Kerrey, Dr. Donald Clifton Sr., Phyllis Hunhoff, Tom Osborne, Angie Muhleisen, Marg Donlan and Bob Campbell.

Presenting the Vision Award to Lynn Roper was another special highlight of the evening. The award honors those who challenge Madonna to greater heights and assume a leadership role to assure a brighter future for those Madonna serves. Roper completed her 18th year on the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals Board this past year. For almost two decades, she has shared her insights and visionary leadership skills with Madonna to help make things happen.

Roper became the 10th recipient of the prestigious award. Established in the year 2000, the award has been presented to such Madonna leaders, friends and donors as Dan and Judi Scully, Brad Korell, Jim Abel, Dave Sundberg, Dr. Bob Buchman and Tony Acone.

During the Technology Showcase portion of the evening, guests raised funds to purchase a Vision Rehabilitation Technology Suite for each Madonna campus. The suite can show holographic images on the existing surroundings to work on patients’ eye tracking and coordination within real life contexts. It also can simulate activities within virtual reality environments from dancing to interacting as a superhero, which makes it engaging technology for pediatric and adult patients.

Since 80% of the sensory information all of us utilize comes from our visual system, investing in technology to support this area of rehabilitation will allow Madonna to take its program to the next level.

Seven Madonna Ambassadors who are past patients shared their recovery stories through an online campaign prior to Miracle Night to help raise dollars for the Vision Rehabilitation Technology Suite.

Miracle Night for Madonna would not be possible without the hard work of the gala committee, chaired by Dan and Cori Vokoun, and the philanthropic support of auction donors and bidders. Additionally, Madonna had a record number of 44 sponsors for the gala this year.