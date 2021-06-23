30th annual Jazz in June returns to in-person shows

After being forced online in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jazz in June concert series has returned to in-person shows every Tuesday this month in Sheldon Sculpture Garden west of the Sheldon Museum of Art at 12th and R streets.

Each band plays two 45-minute sets with a 15-minute break. Many attendees at the June 8 performance said they were glad to be back on their lawn chairs and blankets for the free outdoor concert series.

“There is no year that our community ever needed Jazz in June more than in 2021,” said Madeline Reddel, event coordinator. “The greater Lincoln community can come together to enjoy a free outdoor jazz concert and forget about the challenges of the past year. The future is bright and healthy.”

The five-week lineup of Nebraska jazz and soul bands began June 1 with the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra, one of the region’s top big bands, and continued June 8 with Blue House with the Rent to Own Horns, a seven-piece internationally known jazz band from Omaha that was inducted into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame in 2018.

On June 15, the performances continued with Juke Butter, a neo-vintage organ trio that plays high-energy funk, R&B and jazz led by Grammy-nominated Omaha keyboardist Mitch Towne.