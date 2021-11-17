17th annual Power of the Purse raises nearly $60K at small gatherings

CEDARS hosted its signature 17th annual Power of the Purse event Oct. 7. To ensure attendees’ health and safety, the organization tailored the event for small gatherings hosted in homes and businesses across Lincoln.

Each guest received the necessities for an evening full of food, laughter and virtual entertainment, which included tutorials from fashion and lifestyle experts, as well as the silent auction to bid on beautiful handbags.

Guests also learned about the foster home shortage that is creating a crisis for hundreds of kids in our community. The women who attended enjoyed their “girls’ night out,” and they raised nearly $60,000 to support the kids and families at CEDARS.

CEDARS is a nonprofit organization that works to ensure all kids have a safe environment in which to grow and strengthen. The organization has been committed to helping kids reach safety, stability and enduring family relationships for more than 70 years. CEDARS’ focus on helping all kids receive the best possible care gives kids a strong foundation and improved prospects for the future. Providing this security and the opportunities that come with it is at the heart of CEDARS’ mission, and at the heart of the people who carry it out.

