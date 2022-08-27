16th annual Amazing Chase raises $37K for St. Monica’s

This summer, St. Monica’s celebrated the 16th annual Amazing Chase fundraiser. All funds raised by the event directly impact women struggling with substance use disorders and mental health illnesses in the community.

Amazing Chase XVI raised a total of $37,000 between sponsors, donations and team fundraising.

Out of 13 teams, the first-place fundraiser and finisher of the Amazing Chase was the Home Real Estate Rebels. The Chase consists of teams of four who use clues to guide them around the city of Lincoln to complete zany challenges.

Each team member was selected to be the beauty, brain, brawn or belly, and then completed individual and team challenges.

For information on how to get involved in the next annual Amazing Chase, contact development@stmonicas.com.