Annual Holiday of Trees event goes virtual in 48th year

The 48th annual Holiday of Trees, sponsored by The Heritage League Women’s Club, will be a virtual event Dec. 9-30.
The club made the decision to go virtual due to public safety concerns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The public will be able to view many beautiful and uniquely decorated Christmas trees at their leisure from their own homes for three weeks,” said Janet Domeier, Holiday of Trees publicity co-chair. “And they may view them more than one time.”
The trees will be displayed online at TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org. Also, you can view and “like” The Heritage League page on Facebook.
The Heritage League selected Community Crops as the charitable organization recipient of Holiday of Trees proceeds this year. Because there will be no ticket sales, the club is accepting donations to support the program. A “Go Fund Me” account has been set up, and information about that is on the website. Donations of any amount are welcomed and may also be sent to The Heritage League at 3901 S. 27th St., #3, Lincoln, 68502.
Community Crops was started with one community garden in 2003 and has grown to become a successful organization. Crops now has 11 community garden sites, a training farm, a production greenhouse, garden and cooking education for all ages, a mobile farmers’ market, new storefront and more.
The Heritage League plans a return to its in-house Holiday of Trees event in 2021 with a display of beautiful trees decorated by community members and organizations, music by local adult and student musicians, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, Attic Treasures, a pantry of homemade food items, a raffle of several special items, and a café.
Heritage League’s charter member, Cec Cather, presented the Holiday of Trees idea as a fundraiser for local charities in September 1973. The first Holiday of Trees was held in November of the same year with 10 decorated trees and a bake sale. A total of $1,000 was raised and donated to the newly opened Burn Center at St. Elizabeth Hospital. This tradition has continued for 48 years, and nearly $300,000 has been donated to local organizations.
The Heritage League Women’s Club was organized in 1966 and is affiliated with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC). The Heritage League was organized for charitable and educational purposes and is a 501(c)(3) organization. The club meets on Tuesdays for general meetings with featured programs and has special interest groups that include Bridge, Books, and Home and Away.
For more information about The Heritage League, visit TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org or see “The Heritage League” Facebook page.
For information on the Holiday of Trees, contact Janet Domeier at 402-429-9286 or domeier@inebraska.com, or Joyce Genoways at 402-488-5467 or joycegenoways70@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!