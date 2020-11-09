Annual Holiday of Trees event goes virtual in 48th year

The 48th annual Holiday of Trees, sponsored by The Heritage League Women’s Club, will be a virtual event Dec. 9-30.

The club made the decision to go virtual due to public safety concerns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The public will be able to view many beautiful and uniquely decorated Christmas trees at their leisure from their own homes for three weeks,” said Janet Domeier, Holiday of Trees publicity co-chair. “And they may view them more than one time.”

The trees will be displayed online at TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org. Also, you can view and “like” The Heritage League page on Facebook.

The Heritage League selected Community Crops as the charitable organization recipient of Holiday of Trees proceeds this year. Because there will be no ticket sales, the club is accepting donations to support the program. A “Go Fund Me” account has been set up, and information about that is on the website. Donations of any amount are welcomed and may also be sent to The Heritage League at 3901 S. 27th St., #3, Lincoln, 68502.