In February of 2018, Lincoln was the only city in the world to experience the landmark collaboration of American Ballet Theatre and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra presenting Stravinsky’s masterwork “Firebird” with ballet superstar Misty Copeland taking on the title role. Audiences packed two sold-out performances at the Lied Center that garnered national attention.

In July of 2021, Lincoln was chosen to host the launch of American Ballet Theatre’s historic ‘ABT Across America’ tour of iconic outdoor venues that included Chicago’s Millennium Park and New York City’s Rockefeller Center. On a warm summer evening, an audience of more than 6,000 (ABT’s largest single audience in more than 25 years) from Lincoln and beyond gathered in Pioneers Park for an evening of ballet that earned coverage spanning from NBC Nightly News to Vogue Magazine.

ABT Executive Director Kara Barnett said that Lincoln had become “a home away from home for American Ballet Theatre.”

In May of 2023, American Ballet Theatre returns “home” to Lincoln to present its acclaimed production of the breathtaking “Giselle,” featuring ABT’s full company of nearly 100 of the world’s top dancers. Starring ABT Principal Dancers Cassandra Trenary, James Whiteside and Chloe Misseldine (Friday, May 2) and Catherine Hurlin, Daniel Camargo and Zhong-Jing Fang (Saturday, May 6), “Giselle” is a perfect match for the virtuosity of ABT’s unrivaled roster of international ballet stars who bring the story of unrequited love, revenge and forgiveness vividly to life.

The New York Times says “...this (“Giselle”) happens to be the best America has ever seen.”

American Ballet Theatre will be accompanied by Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra for the Lied Center performances, making for an evening of exceptional artistry.

“The relationship with the Lied Center and American Ballet Theatre has always been a little bit magical, and the stars have aligned to make amazing things happen,” said Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan. “Welcoming them back with their spectacular full company to present this stunning production on the Lied stage is the next milestone in that magical relationship.”

While American Ballet Theatre makes its home at New York City’s Lincoln Center most of the year, hosting America’s national ballet company once again in Lincoln, Nebraska, serves the Lied Center’s mission of giving Nebraskans access to the very best in performing arts right in their own backyard.

“When the Lied Center was founded over 30 years ago, the vision was to create a performing arts center that could bring the world’s top artists to Lincoln so that Nebraskans wouldn’t have to travel to New York or Chicago to experience the very top tier of artistic events,” Stephan said. “Bringing American Ballet Theatre back to the Lied Center, especially in a season that has also included artists like Yo-Yo Ma, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and so many others, is truly a dream realized.”

“Giselle” will be presented at the Lied Center May 2 and 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at liedcenter.org.