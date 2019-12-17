After 30 years, TeamMates now mentors kids in five states

‘Tis the season for fun fundraisers. A record 450 guests attended the Tails ‘N Ties benefit dinner, raising $122,000 for the Capital Humane Society. The event included pets available for adoption showcased on stage by local TV news personalities. Bob Downey announced at the event that he will retire in June 2020 after 35-plus years as president and CEO. See my story and photos on pages 10-11.

The Starry Nights Festival and Gala raised over $100,000 for the People’s City Mission. The three-day event wrapped up Dec. 1 with the “Under the Northern Lights” Gala that included a live auction of the designer-decorated trees. See my festival coverage on pages 8-9.

And speaking of starry nights, the inaugural Zoo Lights Powered by LES event at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo has been drawing an average attendance of 1,590 guests each night, five nights a week, to see this display of 250,000 LED lights. Zoo Lights includes a 34-foot Christmas tree, lit animal silhouettes, tree canopy light walk, 60-foot light tunnel walk, 40-foot dancing light tree, a giant ornament “sparkle globe” that has become a popular family photo backdrop, s’mores and cocoa stations, and more. See my article and my son John’s photos on pages 6-7.

I appreciate your ideas

I’d like to know what kinds of stories you want to see and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.

