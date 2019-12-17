After nearly 30 years, TeamMates now mentors kids in five states

Comedian Woody Allen once said: “Showing up is 80 percent of life.”

In a nutshell, that is part of the essence of the success of the TeamMates Mentoring program. It started quietly in 1991, when Dr. Tom and Nancy Osborne matched 22 Lincoln middle school students with Husker football players coached by Osborne at the time.

Nearly three decades later, an idea to provide support and encouragement to school-age youth has ballooned to form 170-plus chapters in a five-state region comprising Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Wyoming and South Dakota.

TeamMates’ point of origin here in Lincoln accounts for about 15 percent of the 10,421 matches that the five-state program had on the books in the 2018-2019 school year, said Jim Bennett, coordinator of TeamMates Mentoring of Lincoln.

Devoting time is key

TeamMates exemplifies the value of helping young people in our community reach their full potential.

Bennett joined TeamMates in August 2018 after serving as the director of placement of supervision services for the Nebraska State Probation Administration’s Juvenile Division. He pilots a program that has a presence in 70 public and parochial schools in Lincoln.