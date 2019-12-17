After nearly 30 years, TeamMates now mentors kids in five states

Comedian Woody Allen once said: “Showing up is 80 percent of life.”
In a nutshell, that is part of the essence of the success of the TeamMates Mentoring program. It started quietly in 1991, when Dr. Tom and Nancy Osborne matched 22 Lincoln middle school students with Husker football players coached by Osborne at the time.
Nearly three decades later, an idea to provide support and encouragement to school-age youth has ballooned to form 170-plus chapters in a five-state region comprising Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Wyoming and South Dakota.
TeamMates’ point of origin here in Lincoln accounts for about 15 percent of the 10,421 matches that the five-state program had on the books in the 2018-2019 school year, said Jim Bennett, coordinator of TeamMates Mentoring of Lincoln.
Devoting time is key
TeamMates exemplifies the value of helping young people in our community reach their full potential.
Bennett joined TeamMates in August 2018 after serving as the director of placement of supervision services for the Nebraska State Probation Administration’s Juvenile Division. He pilots a program that has a presence in 70 public and parochial schools in Lincoln.
Bennett said 1,499 matches were on the Lincoln chapter’s books last year, but added that demand for mentors far exceeds the supply: At last check, the names of 784 mentee hopefuls were on a waiting list. If you’re willing to devote an hour a week and have a genuine desire to positively influence young people, TeamMates would like to hear from you.
“Tom Osborne once said, ‘Time is the most precious gift you can give, because time is a limited resource,’” said Bennett.
Commitment
Mentors and mentees meet at school once a week. The goal is 24 visits per school year. TeamMates requests a three-year commitment from mentors – the period considered to be the ideal length of time for mentors and mentees to cement a lasting, impactful relationship.
Carving time out of one’s schedule is essential in helping a TeamMates match succeed. Relationships tend to be mutually rewarding:
• TeamMates high school graduation rates are in the 95% range, far above the statewide average of 80%. That’s achieved despite working with a mobile population. Three-fourths of all mentees qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches.
• Mentors express benefits such as building relationships, acting as sounding boards and developing better listening skills.
At the close of the 2018-2019 school year, TeamMates of Lincoln students showed a 53% increase in academic improvement, an 85% drop in disciplinary referrals and 40% fewer absences. When asked to qualify their experience, 97% of those students rated their experience as good to excellent.
Crunching the numbers
Bennett said the Lincoln chapter’s $600,000 annual budget represents a combination of grants, donations, foundation monies, United Way funding and Lincoln Public Schools support.
Scholarships totaling $40,000 were awarded to graduating high school seniors in the Lincoln chapter last year.
TeamMates is a cost-efficient operation. Bennett noted that the cost of a match is $406 – far below the $1,000-plus for national mentoring programs in general.
Now’s a great time to look into TeamMates mentoring: January is National Mentoring Month. Apply at www.LincolnTeamMates.org.