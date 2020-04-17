Acklies honored for community leadership and philanthropy

Our May cover features Duane and Phyllis Acklie. The Acklies’ business and philanthropic investments have made a huge impact throughout Lincoln and across the state.
Because of their longstanding legacy of giving back to the community, Duane and Phyllis have been named the 2020 Charity Award recipients. Duane will be recognized posthumously when Phyllis receives this distinguished award at the Lincoln Community Foundation’s annual Donor Recognition luncheon later this year.
See the details in Jenny Chapin’s cover story on pages 14-15. We thank Geoff Johnson Photography for contributing this month's cover photo.
With groups of 10 or fewer …
Since as of March 16, public events and gatherings in Nebraska are limited to 10 people or fewer to prevent or control spread of the coronavirus, we didn’t have many fundraising events to cover this month. However, as is so often the case in times of crisis, creativity makes things happen.
Take the Lutheran Education Foundation, for example. LEF hosted its 25th annual Lincoln Lutheran Gala on March 27 by livestream instead of the usual in-person fundraising event attended by hundreds of people – and raised over $125,000 online to support Christian education. See more details at right on page 5.
We have also included coverage of the seventh annual Team Jack Gala, which took place Feb. 22, before the coronavirus restrictions were set in place. The event raised $455,000 for child brain cancer research. Amy Robach of ABC News’ 20/20 and Good Morning America delivered the keynote message, and several past and current Husker football players participated. See the details and photos on pages 6-7.
We still have plenty of stories about people helping people. Learn how Rotarians and the University of Nebraska Rotaract Club have combined efforts to support polio survivors on the Ivory Coast in West Africa. Details are in Keith Larsen’s story on pages 8-9. Another example is how the Seniors Foundation ensures that Aging Partners continues to be there for Lincoln’s growing senior population. See those details in Clover Frederick’s story on page 10.
I personally enjoyed meeting and interviewing sculptor Mark Kuzara about the life-size metal horse he created by welding scrap metal parts together. You may also be familiar with some of Kuzara’s other sculptures around town. As a full-time pilot, he creates sculptures in his spare time. Amazing! See my story and photos on pages 18-19.
I appreciate your ideas
In addition to these stories, you’ll find much more in this issue. I’d like to know what kinds of stories you want to see and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.
Be the first to know
