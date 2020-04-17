Acklies honored for community leadership and philanthropy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our May cover features Duane and Phyllis Acklie. The Acklies’ business and philanthropic investments have made a huge impact throughout Lincoln and across the state.

Because of their longstanding legacy of giving back to the community, Duane and Phyllis have been named the 2020 Charity Award recipients. Duane will be recognized posthumously when Phyllis receives this distinguished award at the Lincoln Community Foundation’s annual Donor Recognition luncheon later this year.

See the details in Jenny Chapin’s cover story on pages 14-15. We thank Geoff Johnson Photography for contributing this month's cover photo.

With groups of 10 or fewer …

Since as of March 16, public events and gatherings in Nebraska are limited to 10 people or fewer to prevent or control spread of the coronavirus, we didn’t have many fundraising events to cover this month. However, as is so often the case in times of crisis, creativity makes things happen.

Take the Lutheran Education Foundation, for example. LEF hosted its 25th annual Lincoln Lutheran Gala on March 27 by livestream instead of the usual in-person fundraising event attended by hundreds of people – and raised over $125,000 online to support Christian education. See more details at right on page 5.